‘Feel Good’ Trailer: Mae Martin Leads Netflix’s New Romantic Comedy Series

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming half-hour series Feel Good. Created by and starring Mae Martin, the show is a semi-autobiographical account of her life as it follows a rising stand-up comedian named Mae who strikes up a relationship with a so-far heterosexual woman named George. We watch as Mae juggles this intoxicating new romance with her relationship with her parents and her relationship with her fellow addicts in a support group, all while trying to get her career off the ground.

It’s kind of refreshing to see a plot line that’s been mined for sitcoms for ages—“aspiring stand-up comedian navigating life”—told from a very different kind of point of view. This show looks pretty charming, with wit and romance to spare, so it’ll be interesting to see if it finds an audience.

“I’m beyond excited for people to finally see my semi-autobiographical show Feel Good,” said Martin in a statement. “I really hope that people laugh, connect with the characters, and root for Mae and George as a couple. We tried to make a show that’s funny, heartbreaking, and occasionally completely bizarre, because that’s what life is like.”

Check out the first Feel Good trailer below and click here for our curated list of the best TV shows currently on Netflix. The series also stars Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Adrian Lukis, and Shopie Thompson. The six-episode first season debuts on Netflix on March 19th.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Feel Good: