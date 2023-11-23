The Big Picture Felicia Day, actress and creator in the geek community, talks about her new Audible drama Third Eye and her past projects in a new episode of Collider Dailies.

Third Eye is a 7-hour fantasy adventure inspired by the idea of "What if Harry Potter failed?" and features a talented ensemble cast including Neil Gaiman as the narrator.

In the interview, Day discusses the challenges of adapting Third Eye from a TV series to an audio drama, her previous accomplishments, and her future plans in writing, acting, and gaming.

Happy Turkey Day to those who celebrate, and happy Thursday to those who don’t! On today’s episode, our hosts, John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt, welcome a very special guest to the podcast to talk about her past, present, and future projects. Actress, writer, producer, and all-around creator Felicia Day sits down to chat about her new Audible drama, Third Eye, and tons more. Tune in to today’s episode in the video above, or you can listen in podcast form below!

If you’ve been online at any point between the early 2000s and today, chances are you’ve encountered Felicia Day’s work. Between her web series The Guild, numerous acting parts, her company Geek & Sundry, and Twitch live streaming, Day is a pillar of the geek community. In Maggie’s own words, Day has appeared in some form or fashion in nearly every “cornerstone to the lifeblood of geekdom,” and that could not be more true. Whether you know her from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Supernatural, as the original host of Critical Role, or her voice acting work in projects like Adventure Time (and more recently Fionna & Cake), Skylanders Academy, and more, she’s dominated her spheres. When not gaming, producing, acting, or leading a new generation of cool (her daughter is also an avid gamer), Day is a writer for multiple projects, and in particular, her new 7-hour fantasy adventure, Third Eye.

During their interview, Day shares the inspiration behind Third Eye, which she described as "What if Harry Potter failed?" The audio drama is performed by an ensemble cast including Day, Sean Astin, and Wil Wheaton, with guest appearances by Harvey Guillén, Weird Al Yankovic, Alan Tudyk, and more, and it’s all narrated by Neil Gaiman. She discusses the challenges of writing her audio adventure that’s four years in the making, adapting it from its original form as a television series, and if fans will be getting more after these 10 episodes. Our hosts would be remiss if they didn’t also get the chance to talk about Day’s previous accomplishments and how they’ve resonated throughout the years, like Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, her book Embrace Your Weird: Face Your Fears and Unleash Creativity, The Guild, and her Twitch channel. Check out today’s episode in the video above or in the podcast below to find out which franchise Day has her eye on, which MCU director she’d love to work with on a project, how she’d like to reunite with the Supernatural cast, what she’s working on for 2024 and 2025, which games she’s currently into now, and tons more:

If you can't catch the shows live, you can watch the playback on the Collider Extras YouTube channel or listen to each episode in audio form right here on the Collider Dailies podcast channel or wherever you listen to podcasts! And a special thanks to Beyerdynamic for supplying the Collider Dailies team with equipment that ensures high-end audio on every episode. Your Collider Dailies movie and TV news is delivered via Beyerdynamic's M 70 PRO X microphone.