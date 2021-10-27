Coming off the blockbuster sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, screenwriter Kelly Marcel has set up her next project. According to Deadline, Blood Mother will star Felicity Jones (Star Wars: Rogue One) in what sounds like a horror film, which Marcel will produce.

Based on a story by Marcel and Cruella writer Steve Zissis (who will reportedly also produce and scribe this one), Blood Mother reportedly stars Jones as "an Oxford professor who discovers her baby is inhuman and finds herself doing the unimaginable to keep him alive." Jones, who was Oscar-nominated for her role in The Theory of Everything and most recently starred in Netflix's adaptation of The Last Letter From Your Lover, is also attached as a producer.

Having written a string of successes with Saving Mr. Banks, Fifty Shades of Grey, and the first Venom, Marcel seemingly finds herself able to set up whatever project she wants after Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Currently holding the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend of 2021, the gleefully bonkers sequel proved to be a fan-pleasing blast. Beyond the achievement of raking it in with an exclusive theatrical release during an ongoing pandemic, Let There Be Carnage has also managed to merge long-sought fan service with a real push into new narrative territory for Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy).

Still, the horror elements in both Venom films set them apart from just about every other comic book movie universe currently going. The Deadpool series proves that fans will flock to comic book movies soaked in the kind of over-the-top, R-rated violence that the PG-13 MCU and DC films tend to avoid. Venom and Let There Be Carnage yoke that eye-popping level of violence with some of the horror tropes that activate the genre's fanbase: impressive, terrifying body horror, some truly merciless villains, and an array of unapologetically creative kills.

With this in mind, it feels like Marcel and her creative team have been moving toward something darker and more serious for some time. We don't know anything about Blood Mother beyond the basic storyline, but it certainly sounds like a horror movie. A premise revolving around a demonic or otherwise otherworldly pregnancy is a classic horror storyline, yielding classics like Rosemary's Baby and this year's truly out-there Titane. Blood Mother sounds promising, and we'll have more information as the project moves into the development phase.

