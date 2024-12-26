Like in most professions, actors don’t immediately get to do everything they wanted at the beginning of their careers. For British star Felicity Jones (Rogue One) it wasn’t any different. During a recent episode of Collider Ladies Night, the actor talked about her early roles and singled out Like Crazy as a title that made a difference when she was an up-and-coming star.

A 2011 movie with a 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Like Crazy is a celebrated comedy-drama that tells the story of two young people who fall madly in love and almost immediately are put to the test. She’s an exchange student that has her re-entry in the United States denied because her student visa expired, and then the couple has to decide what they are going to do now that they were forced apart. During the interview, Jones explained to Ladies Night host Perri Nemiroff why she felt as though Like Crazy was a highlight of her career:

“I’ve definitely had that, where you’re doing parts and work, and it wasn’t really representative of what I want to say. I think definitely 'Like Crazy' was quite a moment of feeling, 'Oh, this.' I very much had wanted to do that kind of work. I loved watching independent film growing up, and so that film suddenly felt like, 'Oh, I’m sort of doing what I was planning to do.' Probably with that film it felt like everything sort of came together in the right way.”

'Like Crazy' Helped Skyrocket Felicity Jones' Career

Image via Paramount Pictures

Like Crazy was one of the movies that helped Jones' career escalate wildly. After that, she starred in a slate of blockbusters including The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Inferno and, most popularly, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. She was nominated for an Academy Award just three years after starring in Like Crazy, earning a nod for Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing Jane Hawking in The Theory of Everything. Now, in the A24 epic The Brutalist, Jones plays Erzsébet, the wife of famous architect László Tóth (Adrien Brody), a Hungarian-born Jewish architect who survives the Holocaust and relocates to the United States.

Aside from Jones, the cast of Like Crazy also featured Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings), Chris Messina (Juror #2), Charlie Bewley (The Twilight Saga: New Moon), Alex Kingston (Doctor Who) and the late Anton Yelchin (Star Trek franchise). It was directed by Drake Doremus (Endings, Beginnings), who co-wrote the screenplay with Ben York Jones (Everything Sucks!).

You can watch Like Crazy on Paramount+. In the meantime, Jones' full episode of Collider Ladies Night is available below.

stream on paramount+