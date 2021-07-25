They also talk about what it was like seeing the finished film for the first time.

With director Augustine Frizzell’s The Last Letter From Your Lover now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Felicity Jones and Nabhaan Rizwan about making the romantic drama. Written by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding, and based on Jojo Moyes' 2012 novel of the same name, the film follows a pair of interwoven stories set in the present and 1965. The present-day story follows a motivated journalist (Jones) and an archivist (Rizwan) at the newspaper as they try and figure out who wrote the secret love letters they found at their office. Meanwhile, the 1965 storyline follows Shailene Woodley, the wife of a wealthy industrialist (Joe Alwyn) as the couple entertains a financial journalist (Callum Turner) writing a story about him and what happens next…

During the interview, Felicity Jones and Nabhaan Rizwan talked about why they each wanted to be part of the movie, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, what it was like seeing the finished film, and if they could get the financing any project what would they make and why, and more.

Felicity Jones and Nabhaan Rizwan:

If they could get the financing for any dream project what would they make and why?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of The Last Letter From Your Lover?

Since they are only in half the movie, what was it like watching the finished film for the first time?

What was it about the script and story that excited them?

