Although this award season has offered a plethora of great films and performances that are in contention to take home trophies, the Best Supporting Actress race at the Academy Awards has been slightly underwhelming. Despite the worthy contenders that didn’t make the race, such as Michele Austin in Hard Truths or Carol Kane in Between the Temples, there aren’t many of the actual nominees that were that impressive; Zoe Saldaña is nominated for what is essentially a lead role in Emilia Pérez, Isabella Rossellini had little more than a cameo in Conclave, Ariana Grande gave a very one-note performance in Wicked, and Monica Barbaro did impressive work in A Complete Unknown that was unfortunately let down by the film’s muted depiction of its female characters. Even if it's unlikely she will actually take home the prize, Felicity Jones deserves to win the Best Supporting Actor for her devastating performance in The Brutalist.

Felicity Jones Had the Most Challenge Role in ‘The Brutalist'