Premiered in 1998 on The WB network, the teen drama, Felicity, would go on to enjoy great success. Arguably a drama series that would fit seamlessly into modern times. Felicity went on to help establish a star in Keri Russell. However, besides Russell who played Felicity Porter, the teen drama also starred Scott Foley and Scott Speedman, who played Ben Covington, Felicity's love interest. It was a show that made it's mark and for that reason alone, there have been questions regarding the chances of a possible reboot of the show. It is a subject Russell's co-stars have recently weighed in on.

With a career that spans stints on beloved shows such as Gray's Anatomy and Scandal, Foley's acting prowess is also on display in the 2025 film, La Dolce Villa on Netflix. Speaking recently in an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, Foley was asked about a potential reboot for the beloved WB drama. The actor was asked if he'd be open to star in a revival of the series, to which he answers, “Of course I’d do it.” He does, however, dampen any enthusiasm by adding, “My question to you, Michael [Strahan]: I’m going to be 53 this year. I feel like the Felicity reboot window may have passed.” Strahan pushes further, adding, “It’s Felicity of the future,” to which Foley jokingly replies, “It’s Cocoon Felicity,” referencing 1985’s Cocoon, a film directed by Ron Howard.

Felicity Porter Won't Mind a Reboot