Perhaps a teen drama ahead of its time, Felicity premiered in 1998 on The WB network to great success. A massive hit for the network that had only launched three years prior, Keri Russell's role in the teen drama as Felicity Porter would earn her a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series and a Teen Choice Award, making her an instant star. In recent times, Russell has taken on the role of Kate Wyler, the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom in the Netflix original series The Diplomat. Speaking during the press tour for the political drama, Russell gave an encouraging response to revisiting her memorable role as Felicity more than twenty years later.

Created by the duo of Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams, the college drama, Felicity, ran from 1998 to 2002 on The WB network with great success - at least in its first season. Speaking during an interview with E! News, Russell was asked about the possibility of rebooting Felicity and returning to her iconic role. While revealing she remains close to co-stars Scott Speedman (love interest Ben Covington) and Amanda Foreman (Felicity's goth roommate Meghan Rotundi). The Emmy-nominated actress offered an encouraging response, noting she could be persuaded to return for the right idea, saying:

"I would totally do that, if it was the right stuff. My gosh, absolutely. Speedman and Mandy, who played my crazy goth roommate, we all still talk all the time. Speedman was in my dream last night. Oh, my God, he was! That's so crazy. I just remembered that. They're like, my total pals. I love that."

A Pitch for a 'Felicity' Reboot Exists

There has been minimal talk regarding reviving a teen series with a cast that also includes Amy Jo Johnson, Tangi Miller, Scott Foley, Greg Grunberg, and Ian Gomez. In the same interview with E! News, Russell also reveals that co-star Foreman had already offered a pitch about how a potential reboot might work. "Mandy had a good pitch for it ,actually, a really good pitch," Russell says. "You know, like, life wasn't going great, and, you know, didn't work out, and she [Felicity] was supposed to be all these things, and then she bumps into someone or, you know, but never say never. Of course."

Felicity follows Russell's Felicity Porter, as she leaves her Palo Alto, California home to attend the University of New York, initially following her high school crush there on a whim. A journey that begins as a rash decision, soon morphs into a journey of self-discovery. While the first season was viewed as a truly exciting outing, the series didn’t always maintain the promise of its inaugural season.

