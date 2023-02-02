With nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, director Edward Berger's big screen adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel, All Quiet on the Western Front, has become an unexpected contender in the 2023 Oscar race. This German import is the fourth film version of the World War I story, and undoubtedly the most brutally unflinching. But for all its cinematic grandeur and dogged depiction of the horror of the French-German front line battle, it's the performance of newcomer Felix Kammerer that makes the film such a painfully personal experience.

As Paul Bäumer, the eager 18-year-old who enlists in the army and experiences the unimaginable, terrifying, and unconscionable, Kammerer shows audiences what the destruction of the human soul looks like. Surprisingly, Kammerer missed out on a nomination for his staggering performance, but there's no denying he is the essence of this war epic. As Bäumer, Kammerer is a symbol of the futility of war and the inescapable hell of being a dead spirit inside a living physical form.

Felix Kammerer Plays a Character Whose Innocence Quickly Evaporates

Taking on the lead role of a morally righteous and unsophisticated recruit who descends into despondency would be a substantial challenge for even the most experienced actor, which makes it all the more remarkable to know that All Quiet on the Western Front is Kammerer's feature film debut. Kammerer grew up in the world of performing arts (his parents were both opera singers) and trained at Berlin’s Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts, but he had never been in front of the cameras before donning a uniform as Paul Bäumer. Still, his performance is transcendent. When viewers first look at Kammerer as young Paul, he's a fresh-faced innocent, blue eyes ablaze as if they're seeing for the first time, wondering what amazing visions will appear before them.

As he joins his friends in the recruiting halls, his patriotism and joy amid the opportunity to fight for his country are palpable. "We are fortunate to be alive at a great time," the commanding officer tells the auditorium full of eager young fighters. "Your deeds will be the water nourishing the growth of a strong and noble route. The Kaiser needs soldiers, not children." The tragic irony in this scene is that the very people in the room are indeed children, thoroughly unaware of what it means to be a soldier and what it means to go to war, yet completely willing to be bathed in the propaganda that rains down up on them. When Paul is handed his first rifle on his way to the front line, he grasps it with pride, as if by simply touching it, he will transform from a boy to a man.

Paul Is a Soldier Who Has Lost His Purpose

Within minutes, however, as the bombs begin exploding and the bullets begin firing, Paul's naïveté becomes jarring reality. And within those few short minutes, Kammerer is able to convey how unprepared for war's savagery Paul really is. The wonder that once filled those blue eyes is now terror. In an interview about the making of the film, director Berger described Kammerer's approach to the evolution of the character of Paul. "Felix had this Excel spreadsheet with three numbers; one is pulse, the second is the wish to kill, and the final the urge to survive. Against those three he assigned numbers, so he knew in each scene the intensity of those three elements that were required." The approach worked, because once the fighting begins, Paul is never again seen as a dreamer, passionately fighting for the German cause. In an instant, audiences can almost see Paul's soul depart as his friends die around him. Paul moves through the trenches, removing the identifying pins from the uniforms of his fallen comrades, and with each piece of metal he puts into a cloth bag, another piece of his own humanity is also taken away. The next time viewers see Paul, he's riding alone on the bed of an armored vehicle, face pale, eyes no longer blue and lively, but instead gray and heavy, not a trace of emotion on his face. He's lost his friends, his core, and his purpose.

Felix Kammerer's Performance Shows a Soul That Dies Before Its Body

As Paul continues his dive into war's abyss, Kammerer brilliantly shows viewers brief glimpses of a soul that's not yet dead and still struggling to emerge. When Paul enters an abandoned building and sees the bodies of dozens of dead soldiers strewn across a room, he chokes back shock and sadness. As his friends are killed around him one by one, he wrestles with his conscious to vanquish his despair and move on to the next fight. And when his brigade is awakened in the middle of the night and dispatched into service, the soldiers around him ask, "Where to? Where to?" But it no longer matters to Paul. He only knows he's going into battle, and with each catastrophic conflict he faces, he knows his biggest fight will be in his attempt to preserve what's left of his heart. In what is probably the film's most brutal and affecting scene, Paul faces a one-on-one clash with a French soldier.

Although Paul mortally wounds the soldier, the man's death is slow and agonizing. As the soldier cries in torment, Paul is nearly driven to madness. Trying desperately to quell the man's wailing, Paul stuffs the soldier's mouth with mud, to no avail. Paul eventually puts his hands over his ears, screaming, "Shut up! That's enough!" before ultimately going to the man's aid to ease his pain in his final moments of life. "So sorry," Paul sobs, as he loosens the soldier's vest and tends to his wounds. It's in this scene that Kammerer's gut-wrenching performance manages to pull the focus of the film from the concept of war in the abstract to its most personal and horrific impact. It's also in this moment that viewers see Paul's soul finally and ultimately depart, expiring just like the French soldier's body. Kammerer's face conveys that pivotal moment. There's no longer life behind the eyes of the once buoyant, assured young man who was so ready to be a hero. Kammerer has acknowledged the difficulty of putting all this on film. "It was one of the most challenging scenes. I was quite nervous before we started."

Lifeless in every way but the physical, Paul returns to his battalion and receives word that the war will soon be ending. "After years of sacrifice and suffering, you can look forward to your reward," the commander bellows. Instead of rejoicing, Paul stands motionless among the other men, an empty shell. There's still one battle left to fight, and while his comrades balk at the prospect, Paul marches forward, mind disengaged, body moving as if controlled by some nefarious outside source. For Paul, there is no longer life; only survival. His final fray in the film's tragic coda demonstrates that no one truly survives the ravages of war, physically or spiritually. Watching Paul in his last act of combat, Kammerer manifests Paul as a casualty of war in every sense of the term.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' Is a Deeply Personal Story Within a War Spectacular

Although other film versions of All Quiet on the Western Front explore themes of the war's brutality and fruitlessness, they tend to focus more on the spectacle of the conflicts themselves, with the characters being participants in the events, but not necessarily centerpieces of the overall narrative. Director Berger, while certainly not ignoring the visual exhibition of war nor its most grisly and shocking aspects, wisely chose to make the personal story of Paul Bäumer the centerpiece, and his selection of Kammerer to tell that central story was an exceptional decision. All Quiet on the Western Front is available to stream on Netflix, and Kammerer's haunting performance is unforgettable.