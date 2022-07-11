Fresh off of his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, actor Jonathan Bailey has joined the cast for the limited series Fellow Travelers, which will be produced by Showtime. The show is set to have a post-World War II setting, with Bailey as Tim Laughlin, an optimistic Fordham University graduate who is open about his political and religious beliefs. The series is set to begin production this month in Toronto.

Alongside Bailey, Emmy nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Matt Bomer, who recently played Negative Man in Doom Patrol, will also be joining the cast for the upcoming series as Hawkins Fuller. Allison Williams, known for her role as Rose Armitage in Jordan Peele's Academy Award-winning film Get Out, will also star in the upcoming television series.

The series is created by filmmaker Ron Nyswaner, who previously wrote the screenplay for the 1993 film Philadelphia, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. Bomer and Nyswaner will executive produce the series alongside Robbie Rogers (All American: Homecoming). Daniel Minahan (American Crime Story) will also be executive producing the limited series while also directing the show's first two episodes.

Image via Netflix

The series will center on the romantic relationship between two young men as they navigate through periods of turmoil in American history during the McCarthy era. While further casting and plot details for the series remains unknown, Fellow Travelers, which will run for eight episodes, and will be based on the novel of the same name written by Thomas Mallon.

Co-produced by Fremantle and Showtime, Fellow Travelers has no set release date. Check out the synopsis for the upcoming show below: