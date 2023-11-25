The Big Picture Jonathan Bailey explores the complex dynamics between Tim and Hawk (Matt Bomer) in Showtime's Fellow Travelers, highlighting the impact of societal non-acceptance on their relationship.

Bailey identifies Tim as anxiously attached, seeking love from Hawk, while Hawk is avoidant and allows Tim to deliver what he wants in their functional but insecure relationship.

The series delves into the lengths individuals went to keep their homosexuality hidden during the McCarthy era, raising questions about self-preservation, identity, and the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights.

As we get past the halfway point of the Showtime series Fellow Travelers, there’s one aspect of the story that makes us wonder about the fate and state of mind of characters like Tim Laughlin. In an interview with Collider, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey opened up about how he sees his character (Tim) and why he makes some decisions that may seem controversial – especially when it comes to his potentially destructive relationship with Hawk Fuller (Matt Bomer).

The more we watch the series, the more evidence we have that Hawk will stop at nothing to protect himself and his reputation. Tim has certainly noticed this, and yet he keeps going back to Hawk in order to keep their relationship going, even though he could get hurt. Why does that happen? In Bailey’s opinion, this has to do not only with the era the series is set in – the 1950s – but also with the LGBTQIA+ and straight dynamics of the relationship. He explained:

"I think it's something fundamental to the existence of being in a society that doesn't accept you from a young age. I think Tim is so anxiously attached to his love that he feels he has to do everything to get love from his partner. Obviously, Hawk is the opposite. I think he's avoidant. I think the way that he manages things is that he allows Tim to deliver in the way that Tim wants to so that it's a functional relationship, and that then when the emotion that Tim brings to it is too much for Hawk to handle, and when Hawk's held accountable, and if he does something that destabilizes Tim, Tim explodes and then Hawk retreats and that is a perfect cycle. I think that's very common, not just in queer relationships, but it's a very common dynamic. Neither of them is secure, and so I think that is partly why they are drawn to each other and that cycle continues."

Jonathan Bailey Thinks Hawk and Tim's Relationship in 'Fellow Travelers' Is "Brilliant"

Image via Showtime

Bailey also added that he thinks Hawk and Tim’s relationship is “brilliant” to explore since Hawk can’t understand why "Tim cannot operate on any other level other than who he is and what he believes is right and wrong,” while Hawk is a person who can operate on multiple levels out of sheer self-preservation. Of course, the biggest discussion that this raises boils down to what lengths you’re willing to go to keep yourself closeted – and in the McCarthy era the answer to this question represented the difference between life and death.

Fellow Travelers spans over four decades and centers around characters who had to deal with a “gay witchhunt” from the McCarthy administration in the 50s and then had to deal with the HIV outbreak in the 80s – all the while fighting to have their voices heard and guarantee basic human rights for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Showtime debuts new episodes from Fellow Travelers on Fridays. You can also stream the series on Paramount+. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with Bailey.

Fellow Travelers A decades-long chronicle of the risky, volatile and steamy relationship between the charismatic and ambitious Hawk and the pious and idealistic Tim, two political staffers who fall in love at the height of the 1950s Lavender Scare. Through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco culture of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, the two men’s fiery affair only intensifies despite the constant threat of being exposed and losing everything. Release Date October 27, 2023 Cast Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey Genres History, Drama

