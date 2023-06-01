Just in time for the start of Pride Month, Showtime has just released a new teaser for Fellow Travelers, giving us our first glimpse into the epic new romance. The project which will be a limited series, is set to premiere on Showtime later this year. The series is based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Thomas Mallon and focuses on the decades-long romance between two men.

Taking place over four decades, Fellow Travelers begins in Washington, DC, in the midst of Senator Joseph McCarthy's political witch hunt, and follows the intertwining lives of two opposed men, who fall in love. Hawkins Fuller (Matt Bomer) works behind the scenes in DC's messy political world, avoiding his own emotional entanglements in order to advance his career. But his boundaries come tumbling down when he meets the young and idealistic Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey). The series brings light to the historic struggles of queer individuals, especially during times of cultural conservatism.

The series will follow the pair, and the other people involved in their lives, over four decades, tracking a time of intense change and chaos in 20th-century America. From the Vietnam War to the sexual excess of the 1970s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, the pair will have to confront issues both global and intensely personal. Starring alongside Bailey and Bomer are Jelani Alladin, Allison Williams, and Noah J. Ricketts, among others.

Two Complicated Lives Entwined

The new trailer gives us only a quick brush with the story ahead, with a shared glance flashing to moments from Hawkins and Tim's lives, entanglements, and their romance covering every emotion from joy to devastation. The series is created and written by Ron Nyswaner. Nyswaner executive produces the project along with Bomer, Daniel Minahan, and Robbie Rogers.

No release date has yet been set for the project, which is set to air on Showtime and stream on Paramount+ in partnership with Showtime. You can watch the new teaser for the series below.