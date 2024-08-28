In a move that would make even the wisest of wizards nod in approval, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring has returned to Prime Video's top ten list, riding the wave of excitement generated by the debut of The Rings of Power Season 2. The iconic film, which first introduced audiences to the sprawling world of Middle-earth in 2001, has found a renewed audience as fans both old and new dive back into J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary universe.

It's been over two decades since The Fellowship of the Ring first hit theaters, yet its appeal remains as potent as ever. Directed by Peter Jackson, the film launched one of the most successful and critically acclaimed trilogies in cinema history, setting a gold standard for epic fantasy adaptations. The story of Frodo Baggins, a young hobbit tasked with the monumental responsibility of destroying the One Ring, has captivated viewers across generations. Now, with The Rings of Power continuing the legacy of Middle-earth, fans are eager to revisit the origins of this grand adventure.

Prime Video’s decision to invest heavily in The Rings of Power—the most expensive TV show ever produced—has clearly paid off, not just in terms of viewership for the new series but also in rekindling interest in Jackson's original trilogy. As audiences dive into the lore and history presented in The Rings of Power, it’s only natural that they would turn back to The Fellowship of the Ring to see how the tale of the One Ring began.

The Rings of Power: A Catalyst for Nostalgia

While The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, it shares the same DNA, exploring the origins of key characters and events that would shape the fate of Middle-earth. The show’s rich storytelling and stunning visuals have been a significant draw, but they also serve as a reminder of the foundational story that started it all. For many fans, watching The Fellowship of the Ring again is like returning to a familiar, comforting place, where the epic saga they’ve come to love began.

With the success of The Rings of Power and the return of The Fellowship of the Ring to the spotlight, it’s clear that Tolkien’s universe remains as influential as ever. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer intrigued by the epic tales of elves, dwarves, and men, there’s no better time to revisit the film that started it all. As we journey once more into the heart of Middle-earth, the words of Gandalf ring truer than ever: “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

For those who haven’t yet experienced the magic of The Fellowship of the Ring or for those simply wishing to revisit an old favorite, the film is currently streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more.