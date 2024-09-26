The physicality of stunt work often steals the show when it comes to the action genre, keeping audiences in awe of the amazing moves often performed by doubles. However, some actors do the work themselves, putting their lives on the line for the sake of a really cool and realistic scene. This frequently also means committing to strict training regimes and daring feats to bring their characters to life, which adds another layer of authenticity to the story.

While the work of stunt doubles is valuable and undoubtedly necessary in the film industry, it is also fun to look back at the efforts that some make in some or most of their own action scenes — particularly women, who are powerhouse stunt performers on top of being great actresses, proving to know how to take a fall with grace. From Margot Robbie to Angelina Jolie, these are some female action stars who do their stunts.

8 Gal Gadot

The DC Extended Universe

Image via Warner Bros.

After her breakout role in Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has become a well-known face in the industry (though she also starred in the Fast and Furious franchise). Naturally, because she brings Diana to life, Gadot has partaken in plenty of gripping fight sequences so far.

Gadot's training for physically demanding roles has led the action star to do her own stunts a couple of times in the DCEU. However, she has also admitted that it is important to recognize the hard work and bravery of experts, suggesting that it is near impossible for one to do all their stunts by themselves. "I always try to celebrate my stunt women and men. The amount of work and the risk they take, the dedication — everything they give is just incredible," the star revealed. Among Gadot's favorite stunts to do is hand-to-hand combat, as she has previously admitted to loving.

7 Scarlett Johansson

Marvel Cinematic Universe

Image via Marvel Studios

Largely due to the massive fanbase that the MCU has, it is evident that Scarlett Johansson has also become a major action star. Her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the iconic Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, has quickly become one of her most memorable, though she has also partaken in other action films like Lucy and Ghost in the Shell.

Although she worked with some talented stunt performers through the years, Johansson has trained consistently and performed a portion of her action stunts in the MCU. This includes martial arts, acrobatics, and other fight choreographies. During a conversation with Fandango about the Black Widow film, director Cate Shortland revealed that both Florence Pugh and Johansson were really into it and performed most of their stunts: "I think because Florence was watching Scarlett and seeing how much Scarlett tries to do, it influenced her. It's pretty cool. Scarlett does quite a lot."

6 Margot Robbie

'Suicide Squad' (2016), 'Birds of Prey' (2020), 'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

Ever since she stepped foot in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has become a fan-favorite. Not only is she absolutely striking and captivating to watch, but also incredibly talented, with a few Oscar nominations under her belt to prove it. Robbie has showcased that she thrives in the action genre through the DC films she has partaken in as her signature role, Harley Quinn.

There is no doubt that the Oscar-nominated star knows how to move and handle a fight scene — the fact that she is a former gymnast may or may not play a part in it. Whether she's holding her breath for five minutes underwater in Suicide Squad or kicking men's ass in Birds of Prey, Robbie has actual evidence that she does most of her stunts. James Gunn himself was mesmerized, revealing that she insisted on doing the stunt where Harley strangles one of her captors with her legs in The Suicide Squad. Fun fact: Robbie's brother, Lachlan, is a stunt performer.

5 Milla Jovovich

'Resident Evil' Franchise

Images via Sony Pictures

Mostly known for starring in plenty of sci-fi and horror movies — including her memorable and career-defining role in the Resident Evil franchise — Milla Jovovich also comes to mind when the subject is female action stars who do their own stunts. Her action icon status originated when she portrayed Alice in the just mentioned film series.

Jovovich has displayed her incredible martial arts skills in the movies quite well and is known for doing a significant amount of her stunt work, training extensively for her roles. To Irish Independent, she said: "If I don't believe myself, why should anybody else? So I take it seriously. I love martial arts, I love that kind of training, I love flying and doing wire work. A lot of people don't because it's uncomfortable, but hey, you can fly, so what's a little discomfort?"

Resident Evil Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Based on the popular video game, Milla Jovovich and Michelle Rodriguez star as the leaders of a commando team who must break into "the hive," a vast underground genetics laboratory operated by the powerful Umbrella Corporation. There, a deadly virus has been unleashed, killing the lab's personnel and resurrecting them as the evil Un-dead. The team has just three hours to shut down the lab's supercomputer and close the facility before the virus threatens to overrun the Earth. Release Date March 15, 2002 Director Paul W.S. Anderson Cast Milla Jovovich , Michelle Rodriguez , Eric Mabius , James Purefoy , Martin Crewes , Colin Salmon Runtime 100 minutes

4 Jennifer Lawrence

'The Hunger Games' Franchise, The 'X-Men' Franchise

Image via Lionsgate

Jennifer Lawrence's name may not immediately come to mind when it comes to iconic female action stars. However, given her involvement in The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises, as well as in the film Red Sparrow, the Oscar-winning actor has proven that she is not only a great comedic and dramatic talent but also possesses the gifts to bring an action heroine or antihero to life in the genre.

Lawrence has solidified her place as an action star, with her amazing physicality and the way she commits herself to a role and its physical demands being huge standouts; proof of this is the awesome stunts she has done. According to KOIMOI, Lawrence found herself facing a week of deafness while filming Catching Fire, with lingering ear issues persisting for some time afterward.

3 Charlize Theron

'Atomic Blonde' (2017), 'The Old Guard' (2020)

Image via Focus Features

A more obvious action star is Charlize Theron, who has proven her versatility across many genres, standing out for her unforgettable roles as heroines in action. Her portrayal of Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, for one, remains one of Theron's most complete efforts to date.

Theron's ability to perform complex stunts makes her an iconic name in the genre. Atomic Blonde and The Old Guard are two films where she displays her amazing efforts. In fact, according to the director, the showstopping Theron is said to have done 99% of the action work in the former film: "She showed that she could do 10, 15, 20, 30 moves in succession without needing to cut or reset... We were like, 'Wow, this is special. This is unique. We need to take advantage of this.' ”

2 Angelina Jolie

'Tomb Raider' Franchise, 'Salt' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Angelina Jolie is a top star who has cemented her legacy in the industry across different genres (a promising Maria Callas biopic that earned a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival is set to release late this year). However, Jolie excels particularly in action. Her role in Tomb Raider remains the star's most iconic to date, perfectly showcasing her amazing dedication to the physicality of her action roles.

Not only did the iconic movie star do her own stunts in Tomb Raider, but also in Salt. Her stunt trainer, Simon Crane, admitted that Jolie "can be stubborn" when referring to one time she argued against a precautionary trip to the hospital after rushing into a corner piece of a set and bumping her head. "She’s absolutely fearless when it comes to high places,” Crane also said. "That’s a fantastic asset to have." No doubt, Jolie's dedication to her craft is unmatched and the results are visible in the amazing stunt action work she does.

1 Michelle Yeoh

'Supercop' (1992), The Heroic Trio (1993), 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000), 'The Brothers Sun' (2024)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

With a plethora of popular and beloved action films under her belt, Michelle Yeoh has proven to be one of the most popular martial arts icons in cinema; she is also one of the most respected action stars in the world. From classic Hong Kong films to Hollywood blockbusters, Yeoh has done it all and proven to shine in this specific category.

Some of the films in which Yeoh has done her stunts include Supercop, The Heroic Trio, and the well-known Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Most recently, she also showcased her skills in the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once and the TV show The Brothers Sun. When talking about the acclaimed film in a conversation with Variety, the martial artist noted that "physical fighting is relatively easy because I’ve been doing it for so many years."

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon A young Chinese warrior steals a sword from a famed swordsman and then escapes into a world of romantic adventure with a mysterious man in the frontier of the nation. Release Date December 8, 2000 Director Ang Lee Cast Chow Yun-Fat , Michelle Yeoh , Zhang Ziyi , Chang Chen , Lang Sihung , Cheng Pei-pei Runtime 120 Minutes

Watch on Max

NEXT: 10 Female-Driven Action Movies To Watch After 'The Mother'