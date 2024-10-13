Buddy movies are a cinema staple. It's a trope moviegoers are never sick of, but it's a fact that there are fewer movies like that with women in the lead; even the best buddy movies are mostly composed of male casts. Stories about friendship are wonderful, but there's always something special when women lead the way. Whether they're a duo, trio, or an entire ensemble, female friendships on film contain a certain chaos within order, showing it's possible to not just laugh in dire situations but to actually get out of them hurt but alive.

So many movies led by female ensembles have gone down in history one way or another, from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes to Girls Trip. Others, like Thelma & Louise, are among the best movies of all time. Some of the best depictions of female friendships are over half a century old, proving there's always been the desire to show women boosting, helping, and loving each other. These are the best buddy comedy movies with female leads, ranked by how funny, emotional, and memorable they are.

10 'Girls Trip' (2017)

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee

One of the most iconic girl buddy comedies, Girls Trip is a great example of a group of women with exceptional chemistry. This terrific gag comedy stars four legendary actresses: Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish, all with more or less decades of comedic experience. They portray old friends who go on a girls' trip to New Orleans for the annual Mardi Gras festival, where they rekindle their friendship and have some harmless fun.

Girls Trip is iconic for its grapefruit scene, in which Tiffany Haddish's character explains how to get spicier in the bedroom with a partner. The four women's knack for both slapstick and clever comedy makes Girls Trip a comedy worth the watch. Besides that, the story, in true buddy movie fashion, presents troubles for each character to overcome, showing that even the toughest problems are smaller when shared and that friendship is a valuable part of life.

9 'Hustlers' (2019)

Directed by Lorene Scafaria

Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers shows the buddy dynamic in a different light. The protagonist, Destiny (Constance Wu), is a stripper in an NYC club called Moves. There, she meets the more experienced Ramona (Jennifer Lopez), who introduces Destiny to her money-making scheme. After the 2008 financial crisis, Ramona gets a different idea on how to get rich—seducing wealthy clients, drugging them, and taking their cards while they're under the influence.

Female friendships can be formed even in the darkest places; sometimes, they're the only way out of a dark place. Though Ramona often takes over in terms of making business decisions, she and Destiny bond like sisters and form a relationship where they're glad to help each other and make amends after a fight. Hustlers is an unlikely buddy movie, but it's a pretty enjoyable watch, if not for Lopez's supporting anti-heroine taking the limelight, then for the stellar ensemble cast and guest stars, from Keke Palmer and Lili Reinhart to Lizzo and Cardi B.

8 '9 to 5' (1980)

Directed by Colin Higgins

The legendary duo Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin have been buddies for much longer than their hit show on Netflix, Grace and Frankie. They first joined forces with Dolly Parton in the 1980 revenge comedy 9 to 5. This now-iconic comedy was Parton's first ever film role, which inspired a remake later on and a TV series, though neither came close to the original.

Judy (Fonda) is a new employee at a big company called Consolidated Companies. It's a regular office job, but Judy was a housewife up until that point. There, she meets Violet (Tomlin), a strong but frustrated employee whose boss and Consolidated Vice President, Franklin Hart, treats her like a secretary, and Doralee (Parton), the victim of Hart's incessant pursuit and harassment. The three bond one day and decide to take revenge on Hart, whom Judy describes as a "sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot." Though the women start by not liking each other at first, they soon realize the system often forces them against each other. If Office Space had a sibling, 9 to 5 would be its older, more rebellious sister.

7 'The Group' (1966)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

The Group follows eight women, former college friends whose lives went in different directions. The unofficial group leader and the most ambitious, Lakey (Candice Bergen), leaves for Europe, while the rest find new lives in mostly awful relationships filled with life-changing events and traumatic experiences. The group comes together after an incident to talk about their lives and rekindle the relationship they nurtured in college.

The Group focuses on each individual's connection to each other, showing how stronger bonds can exist within larger groups.

Sidney Lumet's specialty was always in character studies, and The Group is another example. It was based on Mary McCarthy's novel of the same name and shows how education continues in life after graduating from school. The female ensemble cast delights and moves the viewers to care for their well-being, and though it may all be piled on as an array of troubles one after another, the story ultimately shows the characters' resilience and ability to come together. Unlike other movies, The Group focuses on each individual's connection to each other, showing how stronger bonds can exist within larger groups.

6 'Céline and Julie Go Boating' (1974)

Directed by Jacques Rivette

"A surreal French comedy about magic, friendship, and many of life's mysteries" is the easiest way to describe Céline and Julie Go Boating. The movie's original title, Céline et Julie vont En Bateau, is wordplay; the phrase "aller en bateau" also means "to get caught up in a story." This buddy movie follows Celine (Juliet Berto), a stage magician and bohemian who always has trinkets and bits in her bag, and Julie (Dominique Labourier), a quiet librarian who's looking for distractions from her mundane life.

The movie's original title, Céline et Julie vont En Bateau, is wordplay and also means "to get caught up in a story."

Céline and Julie become friends and move in together, and the mystery only begins then; the story relies on a mysterious and magical world-building similar to Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. Céline and Julie Go Boating is often considered the epitome of a female buddy movie, with an essay from Beatrice Loayza for The Criterion Collection encapsulating it with this sentence: "To women viewers especially, their friendship will seem intuitively familiar, yet it remains mysterious and sealed off to intruders, who will never quite understand how they communicate and what exactly they mean to each other."

5 'Booksmart' (2019)

Directed by Olivia Wilde

High school-themed buddy movies are some of the most popular in the comedy genre, and Booksmart is one of the best in that category. Quick-witted and charming, the movie follows Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and her best friend Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), two smart and witty grade-A students approaching graduation. After realizing they've spent most of their high school studying, Molly and Amy decide to attend a house party by one of their peers in an attempt to "cram four years of fun" into one night.

High school friendships are always an interesting topic; many aren't built to last, but they're often the first big relationships in a person's life—learning more about oneself while navigating relationships with peers is a true rite of passage for so many. Booksmart is more than just a girl buddy movie; it's also a coming-of-age story for both Molly and Amy, who realize they can establish a balance between studying and partying, as well as a balance in their friendship, where both can be independent and together.