Some girls are just more spice than sugar and everything nice. Wednesday Addams has been an icon long before she had her own TV show, and for many who felt like outcasts and oddballs in their own day-to-day life, girls especially, she may have been something of a role model whether she was on the small or big screen, was in black and white or color.

Whether it was because of their brilliance, ruthless ambition, cutting wit, full embracement of their dark side, or they simply refused to fit the mold of what a nice young girl should act like, here are 10 female characters who are similar to Wednesday Addams and happily followed in her footsteps.

10 Buttercup from 'The Powerpuff Girls' (1998-2005)

The 'spice' personality of The Powerpuff Girls, Buttercup (E.G. Daily) is the one who openly enjoys the fighting aspect of crime fighting far more than her softer spoken and more even tempered sisters do, almost enjoying it a little too much to the point where she will go out of her way to look for a fight.

Though at times too harsh and hesitant to apologize when she's hurt someone's feelings, Buttercup has the heart of hero when it counts and, also like Wednesday, despite not always willing to show it, she'll fight with everything she has to keep those around her, especially her family, safe.

9 Miranda Hobbes from 'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

Of all the women in Sex and the City, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) was hardly the only feminist in the group, but she was certainly the one everyone should have been afraid to start a fight with, not unlike a certain member of The Addams Family.

Unafraid to face the harsh realities of life, ceaselessly independent throughout the show's run, and occasionally coming off as so honest to the point of seeming cruel, Miranda is someone worth emulating because she's unwilling to put up a sunny disposition to make someone feel more comfortable around her, especially if it's not true to how she feels, just like Wednesday.

8 Cristina Yang from 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

If anyone can respect Cristina's (Sandra Oh) shark-like pursuit of greatness and nearly flawless ability to mock someone for their whining or their weakness, it's Wednesday. While it takes some time for her to let people in and make friends, like Wednesday, once people truly earn her trust, she proves to be a ferociously loyal ally that anyone would want in their corner.

Also like Wednesday, Cristina is unapologetic about and openly displays her talent and intellect, leaving those around her in complete awe of her.

7 Theodora "Theo" Crain from 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Another brilliant, guarded and ornery doctor, Theo (Kate Siegel) is a highly effective child psychologist, an effectiveness which comes from a psychic ability to learn things about a person's past or feelings just by touching them. Despite being a deeply sensitive individual with a strong desire to do right by people, particularly her family and the children she treats, Theo is often overwhelmed by her gift and the burdens of others, all of which she tries to keep at bay by wearing gloves.

Having psychic abilities is something that she has in common with the most recent adaptation of Wednesday, who also must learn to live with what she's able to do.

6 Louise Belcher from 'Bob's Burgers' (2011-)

From the second the show aired, Louise (Kristen Schaal) immediately showed off her take charge personality and her ability to command a room, especially in her own house and among her group of friends. Similarly to Wednesday, Louise comes from a family full of people who, at first glance, don't look quite right, but who appreciate and accept her for who she is, recognizing that, despite her dark sense of humor and flippant personality, she has a lot of potential and special gifts that just need to be nurtured in a unique way.

While she occasionally questions if there's something wrong with the way she is, Louise must consistently learn the very message that both Bob's Burgers and The Addams Familytry to get across to their audiences, that the best thing a person can be in this life is not able to fit into the mold, but comfortable and happy with who they are.

5 Daria Morgendorffer from 'Daria' (1997-2002)

In the finale of her show's first season, Daria (Tracy Grandstaff) summed herself up, and probably every other character on this list, Wednesday included, perfectly: "I'm not miserable. I'm just not like them."

Daria always refused to pretend to be happy or excited about something even if everyone around her seemed to be enjoying it or telling her to do so, a characteristic that occasionally made her appear off-putting to some. But Daria is someone who would never sacrifice her true self for the sake of popularity, making her a true Wednesday Addams type.

4 Susie Myerson in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017-2023)

It takes a special kind of determination and strong motivation to leave behind an impressive legacy to go from someone who runs the Gaslight Cafe to one of the most respected and successful talent managers in showbusiness.

Never one to mince words or sugarcoat a situation, Susie (Alex Borstein) could always be counted on to let someone, especially one of her clients, know whether or not they actually had any talent or if they were just being stupid, a trait that would truly make Wednesday Addams herself proud.

3 Camille Preaker from 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

'Damaged' is a rather unkind word, but in this case, in more ways than one, it's a fairly accurate way to describe this troubled journalist who's forced to revisit her traumatic past when she returns to her hometown to report on several deaths that happened there.

Though far more taciturn than a lot of the other characters on this list, Camille (Amy Adams) is bold and outspoken when it counts, particularly when she feels attacked. Not only that, but due to all that she's been forced to endure, she's all too ready to face the darkest parts of life, and constantly struggles to find the light, something she has in common with fellow writer, Wednesday Addams.

2 Arya Stark from 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

If someone were to look up the definition of the word 'survivor' they'd most likely find the words "A girl is Arya Stark of Winterfell". Not many people can endure what this young woman has and come out the other side with their life, much less their sanity and humanity intact.

But Arya (Maisie Williams) does exactly that, learning various forms of swordfighting, defeating enemies who are bigger and more experienced than her, and successfully taking revenge on every one who ever did her family harm. Wednesday would be proud.

1 April Ludgate from 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2015)

Once upon a time, Aubrey Plaza's character on this show could have been accused of being the adult version of Wednesday Addams. Adorable, terrifying and someone who uses her high intelligence to manipulate people and get her way, April is happiest when she's involved with something other people might find strange or upsetting.

Whether she's giddily grateful over being covered in fake blood or jumping at the opportunity to put question marks on stop signs, April is probably the person on this list who would have the most fun during a night out with Wednesday.

