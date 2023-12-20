With moviegoing back in full swing, ‘Barbenheimer’ taking the world by storm and lockdowns seemingly a relic of the past, 2023 has given way to a stellar year in film. From arthouse films like Beau is Afraid and Poor Things, auteur epics like Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, to blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, there has been something to satisfy everyone’s palette on this year’s cinematic calendar.

It has also been a great year for women behind the camera, with some of the best films of 2023 being female-directed. Celine Song crafted a profound love story that spans a decade with Past Lives, while Greta Gerwig's Barbie went on to break box office records. These filmmakers have pushed boundaries, broken records and given viewers incredible stories to enjoy on the big screen.

10 ‘Fair Play’ (2023)

Image via Netflix

Director Chloe Domont tackles toxic masculinity and power dynamics with Netflix film Fair Play. Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and Oppenheimer’s Alden Ehrenreich play Emily and Luke, coworkers at a hedge fund who are madly in love and newly engaged. At first, the pair can’t keep their hands off of each other and are highly supportive of one another.

When Emily gets a promotion at work that the pair were both going for, and which makes her outearn Luke, their relationship turns sour. Luke begins to spiral with rage and jealousy, and the power between the two is shifted. The film offers a fascinating study of gender politics and the price of success, and feels reminiscent of the erotic thrillers of the ‘80s and ‘90s that rarely get made anymore. It’s a film that isn’t afraid to get nasty and really cuts deep into its themes.

9 ‘Joy Ride’ (2023)

Image via Lionsgate

The last few years have been excellent for Asian-American representation in film, thanks to the success of titles like Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once. This trend continued in 2023 with the raunchy female-led comedy Joy Ride, directed by Adele Lim. Featuring Ashley Park and Stephanie Hsu, the film follows a group of Asian-American friends who embark on a wild once-in-a-lifetime trip across China to search for one of their birth mothers.

Joy Ride is unabashedly explicit and risqué, with super-gross gags and crude humor. However, this is balanced out by the film’s central friendship and themes of self-discovery. It has the power to make viewers both laugh in hysterics and genuinely be moved. It also provides an outrageous take on the classic road trip movie, with plenty of NSFW scenes.

8 ‘Bottoms’ (2023)

Image via MGM

Director Emma Seligman stunned audiences with her anxiety-inducing 2020 comedy Shiva Baby, and reunited with its star Rachel Sennott for Bottoms, one of the highest rated comedies of the year. Also starring The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri, the satirical high school flick follows PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri), two unpopular students who start a fight club - a different one to Tyler Durden, although that would be quite the crossover - to lose their virginity's to their cheerleader crushes (played by Havana Rose Liu and Kaia Gerber).

Everything about Bottoms is over-the-top, from the vulgar humor to the surprising amount of violence. Thanks to Sennott and Edebiri’s chemistry, a biting script, a healthy mix of freshness and nostalgia, and just the right amount of heart, Bottoms has the potential to eventually become a teen cult-classic.

7 ‘Polite Society’ (2023)

Image via Focus Features

One of the most inventive and clever films to come out this year is a British action-comedy Polite Society, directed by Nida Manzoor. In the stylistic vein of a classic Edgar Wright romp, the film follows Ria Khan (Priya Kansara), a teenage girl who dreams of becoming a stuntwoman. When her older sister Lena (Ritu Arya) becomes engaged, Ria and her friends plan to pull off an epic heist to stop the wedding, all in the name of female independence.

The film features riveting action, humor and fast-paced editing that make for a hilarious and adrenaline-filled ride. The cultural backdrop is beautifully woven into the narrative, as well as themes around girl power and female relationships. With its social commentary, badass lead and relatable representation of female rage, Polite Society sticks it to the patriarchy brilliantly.

6 ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ (2023)

Image via A24

We all tell little white lies to the ones we love, so we don’t offend them, but what happens when those lies are revealed? Director Nicole Holofcener explores this concept in the A24 dramedy You Hurt My Feelings, starring the great Elaine Benes herself, Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Louis-Dreyfus plays Beth, a writer living in New York with her psychologist husband Dom (Tobias Menzies).

When Beth overhears Dom giving an honest and negative reaction to her new book, their marriage is thrown into turmoil. Sharply funny, unflinching and character-driven, the film addresses the impacts of the lies we tell, and whether it’s less hurtful to be totally transparent. It is a slow-burn that is presented in a slice-of-life format, but that doesn’t make it any less thought-provoking.

5 ‘Barbie’ (2023)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As the highest-grossing movie of the year (and one half of "Barbenheimer"), Greta Gerwig’s Barbie became an unprecedented pop culture phenomenon that took the world by storm. Margot Robbie stars as the titular Barbie, who lives a perfect life in Barbie Land with Ken (Ryan Gosling), as well as all the other Barbies and Kens.

When Barbie suffers an existential crisis, she journeys to the real world to find answers, learning about human nature and society along the way. Gerwig broke cinematic records with the film, which is now the highest-grossing movie of all time directed by a woman. The film incorporates pretty and pink production design with a stacked ensemble cast, and Ryan Gosling’s hilarious turn as Ken has become a cornerstone in his career. Barbie also brings up important discussions about gender roles, making it unlike any blockbuster out there.

4 ‘A Thousand and One’ (2023)

Image via Sundance

A Thousand and One is the directorial debut of A.V. Rockwell, and came out of Sundance as a hit earlier this year. The drama follows Inez (Teyana Taylor), a fearless and unapologetic mother who kidnaps her son Terry (Aaron Kinglsey Adetola) from the foster care system. The two set out to reclaim their home and stability, hoping to build a full life in New York City.

Taylor’s performance has been acclaimed as one of the best breakouts of the year, as she embodies Inez with fierce loyalty and passion. Through this story of devout parenthood, Rockwell tackles social themes around inequity, sacrifice, poverty and determination. The audience is put directly into the shoes of Inez and Terry, hoping they’ll eventually get the break they deserve.

3 ‘Rye Lane’ (2023)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The rom-com genre is one that has been milked to death, but director Raine Allen-Miller manages to breathe new life into it with the charming and delightful Rye Lane. The British-set story follows Dom (David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oprah), who are both recovering from bad breakups and bond over a chaotic day in South London.

Allen-Miller ticks off the boxes of familiar rom-com tropes, but manages to make her film feel fresh and distinct thanks to creative direction and editing, a vibrant setting, visual flair and a witty script. Jonsson and Oprah have wonderful chemistry and give two of the most notable breakout performances of the year. With a short and sharp runtime of under ninety minutes, Rye Lane is a lighthearted watch that manages to stand out in the rom-com catalog.

2 ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ (2023)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Based on the beloved 1970 novel by Judy Blume, Kelly Fremon Craig’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is a warm and heartfelt coming of age film that explores the tumultuous experience of puberty. Abby Ryder Fortson plays Margaret, an 11-year-old girl who moves from the city to the suburbs with her parents. As she enters adolescence, she learns to navigate family, friendships, school, feelings, identity, and all the awkwardness that comes with being a young girl.

The film is honest and humorous around common puberty experiences, and portrays them in a wholesome and endearing light. Rachel McAdams is a force to be reckoned with as Barbara, Annie’s mother, who is also trying to find her own identity alongside her daughter. The film is a worthy adaptation of the source material and one of the best films of the year.

1 ‘Past Lives’ (2023)

Image via A24

Ever since its premiere at Sundance at the beginning of the year, Celine Song’s Past Lives has been the movie to beat when it comes to 2023’s best. The A24 romantic drama tells the decade-spanning story of Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), childhood friends who go their separate ways after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea.

Twenty years later, the pair are reunited for a week when Hae Sung visits Nora in New York, who is now happily married to Arthur (John Magaro). As they all spend time together, the former friends are forced to confront fate, choices and love. Emotional and visceral, Song’s film questions lost love and connection, elevated by understated performances and artistic direction. Past Lives is storytelling at its finest.

