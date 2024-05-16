Although a positive change is clear, a woman getting her work to stand out in a male-dominated industry may not be the easiest of tasks. Fortunately, many talented female directors have achieved incredible success over the years. Whether it's pioneering the French New Wave or becoming the first woman to win a Best Picture Oscar — an achievement that happened less than two decades ago — female filmmakers have consistently raised the bar. They have proven that their creative vision, when combined with exceptional execution, can yield equally fascinating results.

While the fantastic contributions of many talented women have helped shape film history, we look back at some of the most remarkable names that have led (and still lead) the way for upcoming female directors, proving that women establishing a career for themselves in film is indeed doable. From Ava DuVernay to Chantal Akerman, these are some of the most groundbreaking female directors who have changed cinema forever, in one way or another.

Ava DuVernay

Most Notable Work: 'Selma' (2014)

Producer, filmmaker, and screenwriter Ava DuVernay is known for working closely with her actors and crew in order to make a project come to life properly, and the results are seemingly nothing short of fantastic. So far, the talented movie star has provided worldwide cinephiles with many intriguing projects, ranging from historical dramas like Selma to underrated romantic dramas such as Middle of Nowhere. Her films often tackle important themes, such as racism and the civil rights movement.

In 2012, the fierce and unstoppable DuVernay made history by becoming the first black woman to win the directing award in the U.S. dramatic competition at the Sundance Film Festival. Furthermore, for her fantastic work in the historical drama Selma in 2014, DuVernay became the first African-American woman nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Director (it was also Academy Award-nominated for Best Picture).

Best Movies Year of Release 'Middle of Nowhere' 2012 'Selma' 2014 '13th' 2016

Greta Gerwig

Most Notable Work: 'Barbie' (2023)

Known for her work as a filmmaker, writer, and actor, Greta Gerwig is one of the most exciting directors working today. Her work frequently features great character development and well-written, three-dimensional characters that audiences can't help but root for. It is also praised for being very woman-centric, amplifying women's narratives and challenging gender stereotypes.

While the massive summer hit Barbie marked Greta Gerwig's biggest achievement so far, her previous work — including Lady Bird and Little Women, which have both earned deserved Best Picture nods — has been Oscar-nominated in the past. In 2023, the trailblazer filmmaker became the highest-grossing female director of all time in a solo directorial effort (and also the mind behind the highest-grossing movie of the year), gathering even more record-breaking accolades under her belt.

Best Movies Year of Release 'Lady Bird' 2017 'Little Women' 2019 'Barbie' 2023

Julie Dash

Most Notable Work: 'Daughters of the Dust' (1991)

A true pioneer when it comes to breaking race and gender barriers, Julie Dash is a superb filmmaker in her own right and has offered audiences one of the most absorbing movies about women's history of all time. In addition to her work in the film industry, Dash is also a talented music video and commercial director, author, and website producer.

Daughters of the Dust's director was the first black female filmmaker to get her movie a wide theatrical release. The film, which provides a slightly fictionalized telling of her father's Gullah family who lived off the coast of South Carolina and Georgia in 1902 and celebrates African culture and traditions, was named to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for its "cultural, historical and aesthetic significance."

Best Movies Year of Release 'Four Women' 1975 'Illusions' 1982 'Daughters of the Dust' 1991

Jane Campion

Most Notable Work: 'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion has established herself as easily one of the best in her field through her impressive career. Gathering five Academy Award nominations, the talented auteur director is perhaps most known for her impeccable efforts in the period drama The Piano, which salutes the female gaze and successfully brings to life layered female characters audiences will possibly relate with.

Campion's astounding work is often the subject of praise as her contributions are some of the most poignant, leaving a forceful mark on worldwide cinema. Moreover, the director of Best Picture winner The Power of the Dog is also widely celebrated for being the first woman to receive the Palme d'Or at Cannes. That said, it's not debatable that she paved the way for many women in film.

Best Movies Year of Release 'The Piano' 1993 'Bright Star' 2009 'The Power of the Dog' 2021

Katheryn Bigelow

Most Notable Work: 'The Hurt Locker' (2008)

After rising to fame for directing movies like Near Dark, Blue Steel, and Point Break, the renowned Kathryn Bigelow went on to work on some other acclaimed projects, such as Zero Dark Thirty and the gritty, action-packed The Hurt Locker. Her action movies are some of the best, and that is thanks to their writing and incredible execution, which perfectly showcase her talents.

Thanks to her efforts in the war drama The Hurt Locker less than two decades ago, Bigelow broke a major Oscar record by becoming the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director in 2009, helping shape film history and leading the way for other women in the industry after about eight decades of only male winners. Her major achievement endures a treasured Oscars moment to this day, and understandably so.

Best Movies Year of Release 'Strange Days' 1995 'The Hurt Locker' 2008 'Zero Dark Thirty' 2012

Maya Deren

Most Notable Work: 'Meshes of the Afternoon' (1943)

While the average moviegoer may not have (yet) heard about her astounding work, the Ukrainian-born Maya Deren is one of the most poignant female names in the film industry. Even though she had a short-lived career, her vision was unmatched and her work, which includes experimental features such as Meshes of the Afternoon (a collaboration with her director husband at the time), and At Land, remains essential.

Despite her tragically short life, the mind behind the culturally relevant and groundbreaking film established herself as one of the finest avant-garde filmmakers thanks to her usage of experimental editing techniques. These have had major influences on the body of work of beloved filmmakers still popular today, including the fan-favorite David Lynch. No doubt, Deren's creative power was way ahead of her time — proof of that is how her work still holds up.

Best Movies Year of Release 'Meshes of the Afternoon' 1943 'At Land' 1944 'The Private Life of a Cat' 1946

Agnès Varda

Most Notable Work: 'Cléo From 5 to 7' (1962)

Often referred to as the "grandmother of the French New Wave" (even though she was in her thirties when that title was attributed to her following her poignant role in the defining cinema movement), Agnès Varda became a household name in France and worldwide during the 1960s. Her contributions to the French New Wave, such as the feminist feature Cléo From 5 to 7, rapidly became significant additions to global cinema.

Varda's characteristic vision and gaze, which frequently tackles human rights and social justice in a fascinating, humanistic manner, has captured the attention of film enthusiasts for decades now, and the undying appeal of her outstanding work remains. No doubt, she was a true trailblazer in film; her efforts in La Pointe Courte are notable, ultimately resulting in the movie being unofficially but widely considered the first feature of the iconic French New Wave movement.

Best Movies Year of Release 'Cléo from 5 to 7' 1962 'Le Bonheur' 1965 'The Gleaners and I' 2000

Chantal Akerman

Most Notable Work: 'Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles' (1975)

Best known for her 1975 character study, Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, Chantal Akerman is a groundbreaking Belgian pioneer who piloted other female filmmakers, particularly in feminist cinema. Her superb work in the 1975 film, which some regard as a true masterpiece, holds its value, and feels contemporary and surprisingly relatable these days. This, however, is no wonder considering the themes it deals with, which include gender roles, patriarchy, and power dynamics.

After all these years, Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce remains the best movie of all time, at least according to the BFI. It's not difficult to grasp the appeal of the filmmaker's body of work, as Akerman has proven to be a master at illustrating realism in film and has become one of the most influential directors of her generation.

Best Movies Year of Release 'I, You, He, She' 1974 'Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles' 1975 'The Meetings of Anna' 1978

Ida Lupino

Most Notable Work: 'The Hitch-Hiker' (1951)

Talented as both a movie star and a filmmaker, the pioneer Ida Lupino was also the mind behind an independent production company, co-writing and co-producing several socially poignant films that shed light on the dark side of society, including the controversial (at least back when it was released) Outrage, which openly depicts sexual assault, and Not Wanted, which illustrates unwed pregnancy.

An ahead-of-her-time filmmaker, the visionary Lupino has cemented herself as one of the most important female directors in worldwide cinema. In addition to being one of the first women to get behind the screen, giving women a voice and bringing stories that matter to fruition, Lupino's most important achievement was perhaps becoming the first woman to direct a film noir: her work in 1953's The Hitch-Hiker was terrific.

Best Movies Year of Release 'Not Wanted' 1949 'Ultrage' 1950 'The Hitch-Hiker' 1951

Alice Guy Blaché

Most Notable Work: 'The Consequences of Feminism' (1906)

As far as it is known, Alice Guy Blaché was not only the first woman to ever direct a film, but also quite possibly the first film director ever. It is also believed that, from 1896 to 1906, she was likely the only female filmmaker in the world. Even though Guy Blanché's name isn't thrown around in casual cinema-related conversations, the seventh art would not be the same if it weren't for her contributions.

From 1896 to 1920, the French filmmaker directed over one thousand films, most of them lost, and inspired (and continues to inspire) many women around the globe with her courage and determination to pursue a dream in a male-dominated industry, especially when the odds weren't really in her favor. Her achievements — from groundbreaking filmmaking techniques through her compelling narratives to an unique directing style — are part of why Guy Blanché remains such a remarkable name in the industry.

Best Movies Year of Release 'The Cabbage-Patch Fairy' 1896 'The Consequences of Feminism' 1906 'Falling Leaves' 1912

