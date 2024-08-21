Film editing is the invisible magical art that shapes the narrative and pace of films, thus guiding the audience's emotions and overall experience. While directors and actors often get recognized for their work, editors rarely get the appreciation they deserve, but they absolutely should. Think of some of the best movies of all time, from Lawrence of Arabia to Raging Bull: editing plays a crucial role in how those mighty stories develop.

Throughout history, women have played a crucial part in defining and refining the art of film editing, bringing unique perspectives and innovative techniques to the craft. A lot of female film editors have been the backbones of male directors' careers and the developers of their signature styles. These are the best and most influential female film editors who changed the industry forever and whose legacies will live on as some of cinema's most crucial figures.

10 Sandra Adair

Notable works: 'Before Sunrise' (1995), 'Boyhood' (2014)

Image via IFC Films

Sandra Adair has one of the longest and most successful collaborations with one of the greatest modern directors, Richard Linklater. Adair and Linklater's collaboration has spanned over 30 years and has produced 20 movies, with many more still in production. The collaboration started with Dazed and Confused in 1993 and is still ongoing to this day. The variety of genres Linklater directs his films has allowed Adair to show her editing skills in various ways.

Adair's style is praised for her pacing and the emotional impact her editing choices have. One of Adair's achievements and career highlights is definitely Boyhood, a film that followed Mason Evans Jr. between the ages of six and eighteen. Boyhood was filmed over 12 years, which required a delicate balance to maintain narrative continuity and emotional resonance. Adair delivered a film that was universally praised for its pace and emotional impact.

9 Joi McMillon

Notable works: 'Moonlight' (2016), 'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)

Image via A24

Joi McMillon is a trailblazer. She started her film editing career in TV before making her breakthrough in film with Moonlight, which follows Chiron (portrayed by Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevante Rhodes) as he grows in Miami. McMillon made history with Moonlight when she became the first African American woman nominated for the Best Editing Oscar. McMillon's other works include If Beale Street Could Talk and Zola. Moreover, she was the leader of the editing team on the TV show The Underground Railroad.

McMillon's editing style is known to focus on eliciting emotional impact. She has heavily collaborated with director Barry Jenkins. The pair had their breakthrough together with Moonlight, then they worked on If Beale Street Could Talk and are set to release Mufasa: The Lion King this year. Their collaboration has allowed McMillon to fully understand the stories Jenkins creates and to use pace and rhythm to polish them.

8 Anne Bauchens

Notable works: 'The Greatest Show on Earth' (1952), 'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Anne Bauchens enjoyed a 40 years long career, through which she had several historical achievements. For the entirety of this career, Bauchens mainly collaborated with the founding father of American cinema, revered director Cecil B. DeMille, making Bauchens the de-facto founding mother of American cinema. The collaboration between the two cinema pioneers started with Carmen in 1915 up until The Ten Commandments in 1956. During those 40 years, Bauchens edited 43 films of DeMille's and 20 films of other directors.

Bauchens was one of only three editors nominated for the very first Academy Award for Best Film Editing in 1935. In total, she was nominated for the Academy Award four times, and she won once for North West Mounted Police in 1940. The 1940 Oscar win made Bauchens the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Film Editing. Bauchens paved the way for women in film editing in terms of opportunity and recognition, and her legacy cannot be understated.

The Ten Commandments Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 5, 1956 Director Cecil B. DeMille Cast Charlton Heston , Yul Brynner , Anne Baxter , Edward G. Robinson , Yvonne De Carlo , Debra Paget Runtime 220 minutes Writers Jeanie Macpherson , Dorothy Clarke Wilson , A.E. Southon , Æneas MacKenzie , Jesse Lasky Jr. , Jack Gariss

7 Jennifer Lame

Notable works: 'Hereditary' (2018), 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Image via Universal Studios

Jennifer Lame is one of the most sought-after film editors right now. Lame started her career as an apprentice editor, then an assistant editor, before finally editing 2012's Price Check. In the same year, Lame started a collaboration with Noah Baumbach when she edited Frances Ha, which is a unique take on the coming-of-age genre. Since then, Lame has edited six films by Baumbach, with the last film so far being Marriage Story in 2019.

She also has an ongoing collaboration with Ari Aster, working on two of his three feature films. Moreover, Lame's newest collaboration is with Christopher Nolan, starting with Tenet in 2020. The puzzling nature of Tenet is a testament to Lame's exceptional skills at managing complex narratives. Lame and Nolan's second collaboration, Oppenheimer, is their most successful as it earned her the Oscar for Film Editing. Lame has proven her talent and skills over multiple genres, showcasing her versatility.

6 Margaret Booth

Notable works: 'Mutiny on the Bounty' (1935), 'Romeo and Juliet' (1936)

Image via MGM

Margaret Booth was a pioneer who paved the way for female film editors. Booth's career spanned almost 70 years, during which she started as a cutter and made her way up to editorial supervisor. Booth's most remarkable collaboration wasn't with a director but with a production company, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, working with the company from 1921 to 1968. She started as an editor, but in 1939, she became the supervising editor, the final authority on every film.

Booth is credited with pioneering the "invisible cutting" classic editing style. This style aimed to make the cuts between shots seamless and unnoticeable to keep the audience immersed in the film. Invisible cutting became one of the cornerstones of classic Hollywood. Surprisingly, Booth was only nominated for one Oscar for film editing, but she received an honorary Oscar in 1978 for her exceptional contributions to cinema.

Mutiny on the Bounty Release Date November 22, 1935 Director Frank Lloyd Cast Charles Laughton , Clark Gable , Franchot Tone , Herbert Mundin , Eddie Quillan , Dudley Digges Runtime 132 minutes Writers Talbot Jennings , Jules Furthman , Carey Wilson , Charles Nordhoff , James Norman Hall , Margaret Booth

Rent on Amazon

5 Anne V. Coates

Notable works: 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962), 'In the Line of Fire' (1993)

Image via Columbia Pictures

With a 60 years career, Anne V. Coates has left her mark on the industry. During those 60 years, Coates worked on 60 films from various genres, including some of the most iconic ever. In 1963, she won the Academy Award for Best Film Editing for Lawrence of Arabia and received four additional nominations, plus an honorary Oscar in 2017 for her contributions.

Coates is known to be a trailblazer for women as she worked in the industry at a time when men dominated it, becoming one of the top film editors at the time. Coates is known for her innovation. For example, her match cut in Lawrence of Arabia, where a shot of T.S. Lawrence blowing out a match cuts directly to a sunrise in the desert, is celebrated as one of the most iconic edits in film history. Additionally, Coates' credits are very versatile. Nobody can say that they edited Lawrence of Arabia and Fifty Shades of Grey except Anne V. Coates.

Lawrence of Arabia Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date December 11, 1962 Director David Lean Cast Peter O'Toole , Alec Guinness , Anthony Quinn , Jack Hawkins , Omar Sharif , Jose Ferrer Runtime 227 minutes Writers T.E. Lawrence , Robert Bolt , Michael Wilson

4 Dede Allen

Notable works: 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1964), 'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

Image via Warner Bros./Seven Arts

Dede Allen was the first ever film editor to receive a solo credit, which appeared at the beginning of the film in Bonnie and Clyde in 1964. Allen's career in the industry when she was employed as a messenger at Columbia Pictures in 1943. Allen's employment was a result of the shortage of men due to the ongoing World War II. Allen's breakthrough in film editing came with Odds Against Tomorrow in 1959, directed by Robert Wise. Wise would play an important role in Allen's career, as he was her first mentor.

Allen revolutionized film editing by using emotional jump cuts, which intentionally disrupt the flow of the shots to give a higher level of realism. Moreover, Allen utilized sound as a pillar of her editing style, which changed the way filmmakers use sound. Allen usually experimented with pacing to manipulate time and space in a way that heightened the emotional impact of a scene.

Bonnie and Clyde Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 18, 1967 Director Arthur Penn Cast Warren Beatty , Faye Dunaway , Michael J. Pollard , Gene Hackman , Estelle Parsons , Denver Pyle Runtime 111 minutes Writers David Newman , Robert Benton , Robert Towne

3 Verna Fields

Notable works: 'American Graffiti' (1973), 'Jaws' (1975)

Image via Universal Pictures

Verna Fields is most known for her work on Jaws, which earned her the Academy Award for Film Editing. Fields manipulates rhythm and timing to create the necessary suspense in Jaws. Fields' work revolutionized how thriller and horror films are edited. Additionally, Jaws brought Fields fame unusual for a film editor. Her collaborations with Peter Bogdanovich, George Lucas, and Steven Spielberg have led to multiple critically acclaimed and financially successful films.

Fields' career in the industry wasn't contained in film editing. In fact, Fields started her career as a sound editor and won the 1962 Golden Reel Award for sound editing for her work. In the mid-1960s, Fields started teaching and was among the first women to be appointed to high executive positions in a major studio when she became Feature-Production Vice-President at Universal Studios in 1976.

2 Sally Menke

Notable works: 'Pulp Fiction' (1994), 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Image via Miramax

In 1992, Quentin Tarantino was searching for an editor for Reservoir Dogs when he found Sally Menke. The collaboration between Tarantino and Menke would last 18 years and would only end due to her untimely death in 2010. Between 1992 and 2010, Menke would edit eight of Tarantino's films, most notably Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds, which she received Oscar nominations for.

Together, Menke and Tarantino developed the dialogue-driven, slow-cut scenes paired with Tarantino's trademark fast-action style. She was essential to the development of Tarantino's needle drop usage, as they wouldn't hit as well without her visual editing. Menke's career in film spanned 30 years, where she worked on over 20 films. Despite her smaller body of work, Menke is one of the most influential film editors in the history of modern cinema.