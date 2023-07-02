The comedy genre is a mainstay of Hollywood, having been around arguably since its inception. From the early days of Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin to the modern era, film has displayed a unique ability to make audiences laugh. With the death of the Hays Code and resulting birth of the MPAA, comedies took an immediate turn for the raunchy, with films such as National Lampoon's Animal House and Porky's going for more risqué and blue material than films could previously get away with.

However, one notable blind spot in the genre is feminist comedy. Owing to Hollywood being traditionally a male-dominated industry, the comedy genre has mostly catered to the experiences and sense of humor common to men. This is rapidly changing, though, with films such as No Hard Feelings and the upcoming Anyone But You offering raunchier humor for the women in the audience; with this in mind, it's worth spotlighting earlier adult-oriented comedy that paved the way.

10 Frances Ha (2012)

In this mumblecore comedy-drama, Greta Gerwig (director of the upcoming Barbie) stars as Frances, an aspiring dancer living in New York City. Throughout the film, the viewer follows Frances' life, and quickly finds out that she's an absolute mess of a human being.

Frances Ha is a subtle movie, to be sure; the mumblecore genre isn't known for producing crowd-pleasers. However, approached with the right frame of mind, it's very funny. At times, it almost resembles a lower-key episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as the assorted terrible people in Frances' life inspire her (and each other) to become an even bigger mess. It's easy to see why Gerwig rocketed to the A-list in light of this film.

9 Obvious Child (2014)

In this Sundance hit, a struggling comedienne (Jenny Slate) finds herself unemployed. Immediately after, she finds herself pregnant, and must figure out a way to handle the situation.

Obvious Child is a film that's not necessarily going to win everyone over. It's as Sundance-y as Sundance films get, with its low-key tone and arguably somewhat clunky (albeit undeniably courageous) use of a hot-button topic as its centerpiece. However, for those inclined to enjoy a more subtle comedy, Slate's performance is relentlessly likable and the film has more charm than one would immediately expect.

8 Spy (2015)

In this film, Melissa McCarthy plays a CIA analyst turned agent after a series of misadventures. Inherently and immediately out of her depth, she must fumble her way to capturing a Bulgarian arms dealer.

It's undeniable that McCarthy is a divisive actress, and that even among her fans, not every movie's considered a winner. However, it's also undeniable that Paul Feig knows how to use her in a comedy film properly, and bring out the best in her. As it turns out, action-comedy is an oddly perfect fit for her, with McCarthy slotting naturally into the role of a bumbling pseudo-superspy, and the resulting film is hilarious.

7 Girls Trip (2017)

In this film, four friends (Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish) embark on a trip to a music festival in order to reconnect, after one of them is selected as the keynote speaker.

While Girls Trip delivers on the raunchy gross-out, as any good R-rated comedy should, that's not its true magic. The real reason why Girls Trip works is because of its heart. At the core of this film is a character study of four deeply likable people, played in stellar fashion by the best possible comedic actresses for the roles, and any fan of cinematic comedy owes it to themselves to check this one out.

6 Booksmart (2019)

In this coming-of-age comedy, two young girls use the last day of school as an opportunity to finally come out of their shells. As one might expect, this results in chaos.

Superbad essentially formed a template upon its release in 2007 that teen comedies would follow religiously, almost to the point of cliché, and Booksmart feels like a relic of that time in the best way. The two leads are hilarious in their roles, and the film gives them plenty of material to work with, the hallucinogenic trip sequence standing out as a particularly fun gag. While Olivia Wilde has attracted controversy as of late, her directorial debut is still a hilarious and worthwhile film.

5 Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

In this ensemble film, various students at the titular Ridgemont High go about their daily lives, getting in various misadventures and encountering assorted milestones in their lives.

It's somewhat rare for a comedy to be an ensemble film, unless it's in the sketch comedy subgenre; for that reason, Fast Timesat Ridgemont High immediately stands out. The film has at least four main plot threads running through it that only occasionally intersect, with a massive cast of well-known names across them, from Jennifer Jason Leigh and Sean Penn all the way to an early Nicolas Cage appearance. Out of these, though, it's Leigh's plotline that forms the (at times surprisingly dark) core of the film, with the rest of the plots largely existing to provide gags. It's an odd film, but in many ways the grandparent of the entire movement being discussed.

4 Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

In this sequel to the hit mockumentary, Borat returns, risking life and limb to deliver a monkey to Donald Trump. Along the way, he attempts to show his 15-year-old daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova), the glory of America.

While it may seem odd to put this film on a list of female-led comedies, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilmis not the title character's movie. Due to Borat's fame growing too much for the original concept to still be possible, the film puts far more focus on Tutar, enabling Bakalova to take the lead on most of the misdirections and malfeasances. As a result, it feels almost like a gender-flip of the original concept, with Borat taking a relative back-seat role similar to the original's Azamat, and it's every bit as hilarious as the original, if not moreso.

3 The Witches of Eastwick (1987)

In this George Miller-directed film, three single witches find themselves accidentally summoning the Devil to their home. In a surprising turn (or perhaps not, to any fan of The Shining), rather than being large, red and horned, the Devil is Jack Nicholson.

The Witches of Eastwick is a strange little movie. Adapted from a John Updike novel that leaned much more towards serious horror, the film instead takes an over-the-top comedic bent to the story. However, it undeniably works, and the film's slapstick sequences are utterly hilarious. More horror-comedies should aspire to be as flat-out funny as The Witches of Eastwick.

2 Ghost World (2001)

In this coming-of-age dark comedy, two oddball teenage girls (Thora Birch and Scarlett Johansson, in a very early role for the latter) attempt to navigate high school life in an unnamed American city. When one becomes infatuated with an older man, their relationship becomes strained.

Describing Ghost World as a dark comedy is perhaps underselling it; it's not unimaginable that a viewer would come away from the film not realizing it's even a comedy. It's uniquely somber, bitter and angry as the genre goes; it's a film where the world is Hell and nobody is happy. However, to a viewer who's attentive enough to spot them, the film's mean streak lends itself to some absolutely killer jokes. Ghost World has become a cult classic, especially among those who find kinship in Enid and Rebecca, and it's immediately obvious why.

1 Bridesmaids (2011)

In this film, a thirty-something underachiever (Kristen Wiig) is picked to be the maid of honor at her best friend's wedding. Upon meeting the other bridesmaids, she finds herself embroiled in absolute chaos.

It's not unfair to say that every R-rated comedy led by a woman in the 2010s or 2020s owes its existence to Bridesmaids. Nearly everyone in this film became a household name off of it, and nearly every joke in it is a renowned all-timer. This film truly needs no introduction, and any fan of cinematic comedy who hasn't already seen it (rare as they may be) needs to rectify that, fast.

