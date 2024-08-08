Lucille Ball showed the world all the way back in the 50's that a woman could be the funniest person on TV. Yet for years after, even though plenty of talented women graced the small screen, it was usually in a traditional role. Viewers saw a lot of housewives, maids, and all-American girls like Marlo Thomas in That Girl or Sally Field in Gidget. These shows were fine, but the airwaves lacked female characters who embodied the power of the rising women's movement.

As the 60's came to a close and the 70's began, trailblazers like Mary Tyler Moore and Carol Burnett changed the game. Network schedules began to fill up with shows featuring strong, funny women who could hold their own in any situation. And TV has been way better for it. Sure, Alice was a funny housekeeper on The Brady Bunch but Florence on The Jeffersons talked to her boss the way we all wish we could. More female characters got out of the house and into the workplace. Whether in a sitcom format or a variety show, thankfully, women have made their voices heard, taken charge and made us laugh.

10 'Living Single' (1993-1998)

Created by Yvette Lee Bowser

Living Single was not only funny, it was groundbreaking and influential. The Fox sitcom centered on six friends trying to make it New York City. Sound familiar? Well, Living SIngle debuted a year before Friends. Creator Yvette Lee Bowser, had previously written for A Different World and Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, and with the opportunity to create her own show, she wanted to continue to tell stories about relatable characters. Television had not seen a depiction of four young, strong and career-driven black women. And these particular four stars - Queen Latifah, Kim Fields, Erica Alexander and Kim Coles had amazing chemistry that had fans wishing they could hang out in the girls' Brooklyn brownstone.

Whether tracking the ups and downs of their careers or love lives, Khadijah, Synclaire, Maxine and Regine were always hilarious, real and supportive of each other. The main guys on Living Single, Overton (John Henton) and Kyle (Terrence C. Carson) were key supporting cogs. Overton's sweet pursuit of Synclaire (Coles) and Kyle's fiery relationship with Maxine (Alexander) kept viewers emotionally invested among the laughs. Living Single also had great celebrity cameos, as the cast had fun interactions with music icons like Q-Tip and Chaka Kahn, plus athletes like Deion Sanders, Grant Hill and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Other beloved African-American female-centric comedies like Girlfriends and Insecure owe a huge debt of gratitude to Living Single.

9 'Hacks' (2021- )

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

Hacks is not only darkly funny, it's one of the best shows currently on the air. Jean Smart stars as Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian who begins working with a young writer, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). Both women are at a crossroads in their careers, both see themselves as independent, and both of them truly need each other. The wicked show business industry satire, has generated two consecutive Emmys for lead actress Smart. Hacks has also taken home Emmys in writing and directing categories.

With a creative team led by three of the primary forces behind Broad City, it's no wonder that Hacks is anchored by a hilarious female duo. Smart and Einbinder are both vulnerable and fiercely funny, as Ava helps Deborah climb her way from a Vegas residency to a late night TV chair. Whether Deborah is practicing roast material at an AA meeting or Ava is role-playing as a caddy, Hacks is a consistently edgy, emotionally raw and fun watch. Ava's moves in the great season 3 finale set the stakes even higher for season 4.

8 'Abbott Elementary' (2021- )

Created by Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary focuses on the staff of a Philadelphia public school who are trying to make a difference. Creator/writer/star Quinta Brunson's mom was a teacher in the Philadelphia school system and served as an inspiration for the show. Whatever school she worked at, I doubt it was even half as funny as the halls of Abbott Elementary. Brunson did not initially intend to act in the show, but the network insisted she did, and it's impossible to imagine Abbott Elementary without her natural, likable performance as the dedicated 2nd grade teacher, Janine Teagues. At the 75th Emmy Awards, Brunson became the first African-American actress to win a Lead Actress In a Comedy Emmy since Isabell Sanford won for The Jeffersons in 1981.

As Janine, Brunson anchors the show, trying to lift everybody's spirit and make Abbott the best school it can be. The teaching staff includes Sheryl Lee Ralph in the best role of her accomplished career, as the wise Barbara Howard. And what school doesn't need a teacher with "connections" like Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter)? The mockumentary style Abbott Elementary is essentially, The Office in a school, with Principal Ava Coleman as the perfect MIchael Scott stand in. With Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) finally getting together at the end of season 3, watching them handle their office romance adds another element to the show. This could end up being one of the most beloved couples in sitcom history.

7 'Laverne & Shirley' (1976-1983)

Created by Gary Marshall, Lowell Ganz, and Mark Rothman

Laverne (Penny Marshall) and Shirley (Cindy Williams) first appeared as guest stars on Happy Days, as dates for Fonzie (Henry Winkler) and Richie (Ron Howard). At the time, Marshall had had some success through appearances on The Odd Couple and Williams was primarily known for George Lucas's American Graffiti. With strong reaction to the duo's appearance on Happy Days, a spin-off was quickly developed. Laverne & Shirley took place in Milwaukee in th late '50s, with the girls initially working at Shotz Brewery. With Williams and Marshall hopping down the street singing "Schlemiel Schimazel, Hasenpfeffer incorporated!", Laverne & Shirley was a hit right out the gate.

The strength of Laverne & Shirley was the physical comedy of Marshall and Williams. They were the best at it since Luciille Ball. Any given week, they could be climbing a building, hanging from a coat rack, fighting a bed or trying not to be blown out of a room during a tropical storm. Laverne & Shirley was the number one show on television in its third and fourth seasons. The girls even spawned their own cartoon, Laverne & Shirley in the Army. In season 6, the show had the cast move to Burbank, and it continued to do well in the ratings. However, after Williams left the show in the 8th and final season due to a dispute with the studio, Laverne was still funny, but the show wasn't the same.

6 'The Golden Girls' (1985-1992)

Created by Susan Harris

The Golden Girls had a lot going for it. Three of the stars, Bea Arthur (Maude), Betty White (The Mary Tyler Moore Show) and Rue McClanahan (Maude) were established sitcom veterans. On top of that, creator Susan Harris had previous success with the controversial sitcom Soap. However, a show about four single women sharing a home in MIami was a risk, since there was not a deep history of shows featuring stories about the older demographic. Two of the women were widows, one was divorced and the other (Estelle Getty) was 80 years old. Well, it's safe to say the risk paid off, as The Golden Girls finished in the top 10 of the ratings in 6 of its 7 seasons.

Dorothy (Arthur) was level-headed and sarcastic, Rose (White) was sweet and naive, Blanche (McClanahan) was horny and Sophia (Getty) was razor sharp and quick-witted. The Golden Girls made being old cool. No matter what they got into each week, there was always time for a scene in the kitchen, where each cast member got to shine... and Rose was always good for a tale from her days in St. Olaf. Classic situations like the girls being mistaken for prostitutes and a man dying in Rose's bed were endlessly hilarious. The Golden Girls also covered some serious topics like Alzheimer's, homosexuality and antisemitism. During the show's run, each of the four stars won Emmys and The Golden Girls won 2 Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show ended when Arthur left the series after 7 seasons. White, Getty and McClanahan were spun off into The Golden Palace, which failed despite the presence of Don Cheadle and Cheech Marin.

5 'Veep' (2012-2019)

Created by Armando Iannucci

Politics may not be funny these days, but we'll always have Veep. With iconic shows Saturday Night Live and Seinfeld already on her resume, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss found a third classic with Veep. As Selina Meyer, the first female Vice President, and eventually President, Louis-Dreyfuss showed an edge previously unseen. Selina was brutally direct and displayed an impressive lack of conscience as she tried her best to keep up in Washington DC.

Veep was also blessed with an exceptional supporting cast, including Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons. The White House seemed like a place where you had to have thick skin, as the insults flew at a delightful pace. Selina Meyer was a meltdown waiting to happen, as she attempted to skirt disaster after disaster in her personal and professional life. Whether pandering for votes, navigating a scandal, making a deal or even talking to her daughter, things rarely went as smoothly as planned. Veep won 3 Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series and Louis-Dreyfuss won an astounding 6 consecutive Emmys as Selina. With a female VP currently running for President, Veep is as relevant as ever.

4 'The Carol Burnett Show' (1967-1978)

Created by Carol Burnett, Kenny Solms

Carol Burnett's relationship with CBS began in the early '60s, and she won an Emmy in 1962 for her work on The Gary Moore Show. In 1967, while still under contract with the network, she exercised a clause in her contract that allowed her to host 30 episodes of a one-hour musical/comedy variety show. Those 30 episodes turned into 279 episodes of The Carol Burnett Show. For the next 11 seasons, Burnett and her versatile troupe (Harvey Korman, Vicki Lawrence, Lyle Waggoner and later Tim Conway) set a high bar for sketch comedy.

Burnett established a natural bond with her audience, both at home and in the studio, by coming out at the beginning of the show to take questions. Then it was on to the sketches, where The Carol Burnett Show cast members frequently made each other laugh. The sequence of Burnett coming down the stairs in a dress made from curtains in "Went With The Wind" (a Gone With The Wind parody) is iconic. Burnett's secretary character, Mrs. Wiggins and the scheming girl scout type, Alice Portnoy, are just some examples of her great character work. VIcki Lawrence's Mama character was so strong that it got a spin-off, and Tim Conway and Harvey Korman's "The Dentist" sketch is one of the funniest of all time. And who could forget all the incredible Bob Mackie-designed costumes? Even with all the help, it was Burnett who made everything go. Her weekly tug on the ear to say goodbye to the audience, specifically her grandma watching at home, is one of the best endings to any show.

3 '30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Created by Tina Fey

Tina Fey began working inside the legendary 30 Rockefeller Plaza in 1997. Starting as a writer on Saturday NIght Live, Fey soon joined the cast and became head writer. She was a key part of the female-renaissance of SNL, that included Amy Poehler and Mya Rudoplh, and quickly became one of the leading voices in comedy. After exiting SNL in 2006, Fey used her experiences on the show to develop 30 Rock, a workplace comedy about the behind the scenes and day-to-day life of SNL-like TGS with Tracy Jordan.

Fey starred as Liz Lemon, the creator and head writer of the show, who had trouble juggling her own neurosis, the show and the various issues of her co-workers. Her biggest headaches were her biggest stars, the eccentric Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) and the self-centered Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski). The heart of 30 Rock, was the relationship between Liz and her slick, success-driven boss, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin). They usually disagreed, but there was also an underlying respect and tons of awesome jokes. 30 Rock always had great show business satire, like hilarious shows within the show, "Milf Island" and "Queen of Jordan". And as far as celebrity-driven charity songs go, nothing will ever top "Kidney Now". 30 Rock was critically acclaimed as well, winning 3 Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Fey and Baldwin each took home a statue for acting.

2 'I Love Lucy' (1951-1957)

Created by Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Madelyn Pugh, Jesse Oppenheimer, and Bob Carroll Jr.

I Love Lucy established Lucille Ball as TV's first certified break-out female star. Ball starred as Lucy Ricardo, the wife of Cuban band leader Ricky Ricardo, played by her real husband Desi Arnaz, whom the network was reluctant to cast. Lucy was desperate to become famous and somehow constantly found herself involved in ridiculous situations. I Love Lucy was the biggest show of its time, as America could not get enough of the antics of the Ricardo's and their neighbors, Fred and Ethel Mertz (William Frawley and Viviane Vance).

I Love Lucy was the first show to be filmed in front of a live audience using the now standard three camera set up. The laughter they captured was real... and frequent. It wasn't just the writing but also the physical comedy of Ball and Vance that were so funny. Lucy stomping grapes, Lucy and Ethel going up against the chocolate wrapping machine and Lucy's legendary Vitameatavegamin commercial are all stone-cold classics. Pulling every laugh out of various misunderstandings and numerous disastrous attempts at performing, Ball became the gold standard of female comedy performers moving forward. Her subsequent shows Here's Lucy and Life with Lucy were not nearly as good. Thankfully, I Love Lucy will live on in re-runs forever.

1 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' (1970-1977)

Created By James L. Brooks and Allan Burns

Mary Tyler Moore was familiar to viewers from her days as supportive wife Laura Petrie on the Dick Van Dyke Show. But in the groundbreaking The Mary Tyler Moore Show, she played something very uncommon on TV at the time - a single, career-focused woman. Tyler Moore starred as Mary Richards, the associate producer/heart and soul of the 6 o'clock news at TV station WJM in Minneapolis. In TV's first great workplace comedy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show put the spotlight on a successful woman who was the smartest and sanest person in the room.

As the gruff boss Lou Grant (Ed Asner) said in the pilot's legendary interview scene, Mary had "spunk"... and parties. Lots of parties. None of which ever went particularly well. Sharing the office with Tyler Moore and Asner, were Ted Knight as vapid anchorman Ted Baxter and Gavin Macleod as sarcastic writer, Murray Slaughter. Betty White was great in the recurring role of Sue Ann Nivens, the publicly cheerful, privately sexed-up host of The Happy Homemaker. Her episode featuring a one-night stand with Lou Grant was one of the funniest of the show. The series finale is widely regarded as one of the best ever. Tyler Moore won 3 Emmys for her role and The Mary Tyler Moore Show went out on top, winning 3 consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series(1975-77). The show also launched three spinoffs Rhoda, Phyllis and Lou Grant, which was drama - proof that life wasn't as funny without Mary.

