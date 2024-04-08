The Big Picture In the 1950s, there was consideration for a female James Bond, with Susan Hayward as a potential lead.

Despite not portraying a lead role, Lashana Lynch briefly succeeded Agent 007 in No Time to Die.

No announcements have been made yet about the next James Bond movie.

The James Bond character is, without a doubt, one of the movie industry's most recognized icons. With a slew of male actors having once portrayed the gentleman spy, the world has yet to see a woman taking center stage in a 007 flick — and it's much more upsetting to think that a female James Bond was even considered back in the 1950s. In the upcoming biography of Ian Fleming, famously known for penning the James Bond books, novelist Nicholas Shakespeare revealed that it was once on the table to have a woman play a lead role in the beloved espionage film series.

In Shakespeare's biography, titled Ian Fleming: The Complete Man, the author wrote that Casino Royale producer Gregory Ratoff had once imagined a female taking on the titular role, with Academy Award-winning actress Susan Hayward in mind. And although Lashana Lynch's Nomi played the Agent 007 successor in the Daniel Craig-led No Time to Die, it was only for a short while and wasn't even a lead role. Shakespeare wrote in the biography (via IndieWire):

“Since the mid 1950s, many well-known actors had been approached. Gregory Ratoff had the arresting idea of having Bond played by a woman, Susan Hayward. Ian had entertained several possibilities, from Richard Burton (‘I think that Richard Burton would be by far the best James Bond’), to James Stewart (‘I wouldn’t at all mind him as Bond if he can slightly anglicise his accent’), to James Mason (‘We might have to settle for him’).”

If only it had come to fruition, the movie could have been an addition to Hayward's list of impressive roles. Hayward was a prolific name in the 1940s and 1950s, having starred in a number of highly-rated features, including I Married a Witch (1942), Canyon Passage (1946), Garden of Evil (1954), I’ll Cry Tomorrow (1955), and I Want To Live! (1958). So not being able to play a lead role in a James Bond film was not, by all means, a complete loss for the actress. But knowing that Hayward could have had the chance to don the 007 title, we — of course — can't help but wonder what could have been.

Will There Be a New ‘James Bond’ Outing?

Across 27 films, seven actors have played the most coveted role in Hollywood, including Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan, with Craig being the last actor to ever play the sought-after role; Craig said goodbye to his James Bond role back in 2021 with No Time to Die. True to the last film's name, there seems to be no indication that the James Bond franchise will be dying any time soon. However, although rumors are circulating online, no official announcements about a new 007 feature have been made yet. There are also speculations about Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking on the big role next, but the next James Bond movie remains a mystery at this point — no matter how perfect Taylor-Johnson would have been as the next 007 agent.

Ian Fleming: The Complete Man hits bookstores on April 9.