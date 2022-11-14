Disney's female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film is bound for Davy Jones' locker. The franchise reboot, which was to have starred Margot Robbie, has been cancelled according to its almost-star.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Robbie says that "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool. But I guess they don't want to do it." The project was announced in June of 2020, and updates on it had been sparse. The movie was to have been written by Christina Hodson, who wrote 2020's Robbie-led Birds of Prey, and Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five previous Pirates movies, was attached to produce.

Based on the venerable Disney theme park ride of the same name, Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl was a surprise hit in the summer of 2003, earning over $650 million at the global box office and netting a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for Johnny Depp. It spawned four sequels, which have grossed over three billion dollars in theaters. However, the films have commanded galleon-sized budgets, and have increasingly relied on the international box office to turn a profit. The franchise has remained in dry dock since 2017's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which was a critical and financial disappointment; the franchise was further scuttled by the departure of star Depp amidst his personal and legal troubles. Despite the cancelation of this Pirates project, Bruckheimer has another one in the works, written by Ted Elliott, who wrote the scripts for the first four Pirates films, and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Its status remains unclear.

Breaking out with her role in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, Australian actor Robbie has become one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars; it's unlikely that the cancelation of her Pirates movie will put much of a dent in her resume. She starred in I, Tonya, Bombshell, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and delivered a well-received performance as DC villain Harley Quinn in three movies, beginning with 2016's Suicide Squad. After this year's star-studded misfire Amsterdam, she will next appear in Damian Chazelle's hotly-anticipated Hollywood epic Babylon. Next year brings two high-profile roles for Robbie, as the iconic fashion doll Barbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, and as part of a massive ensemble cast for Wes Anderson's latest movie, Asteroid City.

Will the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise set sail once more, or has it walked the plank? Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.