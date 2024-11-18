Between Voldemort, Kilmonger, Thanos, and Zuckerberg, the 2010s seemed to be a great decade for cinematic villains. Being equal parts cruel as they were cunning, audiences cannot help but hate them and the things they stand for. But what about the female villains? Don't they deserve their flowers as well? Just look at the Wicked Witch of the West, Annie Wilkes, and Miranda Priestly – each are icons that made viewers quiver in their seats.

So let's look to the 2010s. The decade of dystopian narratives, comic-book epics, and psychological horrors. Here, female villains also soared as they ranged from masterminds and manipulators, to outright forces of chaos. And this was arguably the harder job, since unlike heroes, villains usually only have one shot to make their mark on film. Luckily, these few do just that, with each bringing their own unique flair to the role of an antagonist.

10 Luv - 'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Portrayed by Sylvia Hoeks

As the well awaited legacy sequel, Blade Runner 2049 had many expectations. And where there were obvious standouts, from the writing, the cinematography, and the return of Harrison Ford, one of the biggest surprises was the introduction of Sylvia Hoeks' Luv – the ruthless right-hand to Niander Wallace (Jared Leto). Though not the main antagonist, Luv's feelings of superiority and extreme loyalty to her master is what shapes her into a fearful force.

Cunning, efficient, and disturbingly precise, Luv willingly executes violent orders with a cold professionalism and hidden fury. This is amplified by Hoeks, who consistently brings a chilling intensity to her performance, something that is counter balanced by her occasional displays of vulnerability as she seemingly empathizes with the replicants. However, unlike some of the classic henchman roles, Luv doesn't succumb to a redemption arc. Instead, she embodies a villain's inability to change. Blinded by her desire to please and be "the best one", Luv's ruthlessness backfires and becomes her ultimate downfall.

9 Rose the Hat - 'Doctor Sleep' (2019)

Portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson

As the legacy sequel to Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, which is in itself an adaptation of Stephen King's great novel, Doctor Sleep introduces audiences not to another cursed man, but rather, a charismatic vampiric cult leader who feeds on the psychic energy of children. That's right, Doctor Sleep goes all out on the spooky qualities with Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson), as she uses her dark telepathic powers to manipulate and seduce both her followers and prey.

Exuding a sinister stocism, Ferguson injects an unsettling magnetism into Rose, amplifying the shock factor in her brutality. And yet, her cold and calculating demeanor prevails as she demonstrates no remorse in torturing and killing innocents (with most of them being children). Acting as an embodiment of temptation, Rose is the kind of villain that proves how charm and allure can be completely deceptive. All we can do now is be more aware.

8 Harley Quinn - 'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Portrayed by Margot Robbie

Despite Suicide Squad having its many flaws, the one thing we can be grateful for is how it introduced the world to a long-awaited live-action Harley Quinn adaptation. Brought to life by the mega-talented Margot Robbie, it's almost an understatement to describe Harley as chaos personified. Between her wit, charm, and unpredictability, Harley has a magnetism that captures the attention of those around her, and the audiences themselves.

Although inherently tied to the Joker and their toxic relationship, she's able to set herself apart by being fiercely dangerous and disarmingly vulnerable. This volatility gives her an edge, especially since Robbie balances this with hyper-femininity. Indeed, Harley is simply a girl who's perfectly menacing and charismatic. So whether she's attacking people with baseball bats or delivering sharp one-liners, she'll always be just as gleeful. This unhinged likability is what makes her a villain we can't help but root for. Thankfully, we get to see her shine even more in the other DCEU films.

7 Hela - 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Portrayed by Cate Blanchett

Where most Marvel villains are often criticized for being dull, formulaic, and easily forgettable, Hela (Cate Blanchett) proved herself as one of the more formidable ones, with Blanchett exuding a lethal elegance as the Goddess of Death. As Odin's eldest child, Hela was already set with an interesting backstory and characterization. So it's great to see how this was brilliantly brought to life by an actor of such a high caliber.

Driven by a sheer thirst for power, Hela seemingly had no boundaries. Willing to discard her family and completely annihilate her entire realm to do so, she is one of the few villains that never wavered in their "villainous tendencies". Indeed, from destroying the all-powerful Mjölnir to nonchalantly massacring crowds, her desire for domination was clear. And yet she did it all with a sharp wit and dark charisma, making her a villain who easily commands every scene. It's such a shame we only got to see her in one live action flick. Sure, she may be featured in What If...?, but it's always a joy to see Blanchett grace the screen in all her bone-chilling glory.

6 Daisy Domergue - 'The Hateful Eight' (2015)

Portrayed by Jennifer Jason Leigh

Quentin Tarantino has produced some of the most memorable villains in cinematic history, and yet, one that often flies under the radar is The Hateful Eight's Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh). As an on-the-run fugitive who's suddenly taken hostage by a bounty hunter, don't let her bruised and helpless exterior fool you. Underneath it all, lies a ferociously intelligent woman with a deeply cunning mind.

Bringing a gleeful malevolence to her performance, which earned her a Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination, Leigh forges a character that is equally disturbing as she is magnetic. Indeed, by being so willing to manipulate, deceive, and kill anyone who stands in her way, Daisy is a force that injects darkness into her journey of survival. Sadly, the violence she experiences is rather controversial. However, let's remember that she is a merciless killer who isn't afraid to make others suffer.