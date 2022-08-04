Sometimes art does not imitate life, but invites viewers to imagine what life could be in an America with a female President.

Although in America a female President is yet to come, TV shows and movies have delivered their own versions of what a first female President would be like. Sometimes art does not imitate life, but invites viewers to imagine what life could be.

RELATED: 10 Biopics About U.S. Presidents

Strong characters who had other roles in the government before they went on to become leaders of the free world. Women who took on the role after the President had to step down. Women who were President for one season. All of them showing what an America led by a woman would look like.

Allison Taylor '24'

Cherry Jones’s portrayal of Allison Taylor began in the movie 24: Redemption and continued throughout seasons 7 and 8 of the TV show 24. She joined the cast as the first female President and a Republican.

Taylor was a strong political figure and an idealist. Jones’s characterization made her a very human, kind, and courageous President that showed viewers what it would be like to have a woman in power in America.

Olivia Marsdin 'Supergirl'

Any Lynda Carter role will be a synonym for female empowerment and so was the case when she joined the cast of Supergirl for season 2. Although it would be extremely shocking in real life, in the Supergirl universe it seems more acceptable that the President of the United States is actually a Durlan. Just like it would happen in our universe, she was forced to resign from office after her true nature was revealed.

Carter was part of the Arrowverse for five episodes between 2016 and 2018. Although her presidency was short-lived, it was one to remember. Viewers are no strangers to aliens and humans mixing on screen.

RELATED: 'Supergirl' Season 2 Images Of Lynda Carter As President

Charlie Roan 'The Purge: Election Year'

Elizabeth Mitchell’s Charlie Roan presents herself as a different kind of President in The Purge: Election Year. In the year 2040, Roan becomes President with only one goal in mind: put an end to the purge. Although fans do not see this happening in the movie, they know she will sign a decree.

Just like any other President, Roan has her followers as well as those who want to get rid of her. In The Forever Purge, viewers learn she was President for two terms and was able to cancel the purge during those eight years. Although she is not present in this movie, the audience is aware of the consequences of her actions.

Mellie Grant 'Scandal'

Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) became First Lady when her husband Fitz Grant became President on Scandal. However, her political career did not end there. As a fierce woman who always fought for what she had, she decided to keep the fight going and become the 45th President of the United States of America.

With Olivia Pope as her Chief of Staff, Mellie becomes the first elected female President until the end of the show. In a world in which American female Presidents are a possibility, it was suggested at the end of the show that Pope would follow in her shoes.

Elizabeth McCord 'Madam Secretary'

Although Téa Leoni fans first tuned in to watch her play Secretary of State on Madam Secretary, they were not disappointed by the turn her career as a politician took. During the first seasons, McCord is Secretary of State with a failed attempt at becoming Vice President as she was more useful in her current role. However, during season 5 she announced she would run for President, and season 6 showed her in that role.

The flashbacks throughout the last seasons gave fans glimpses of what her campaign and win looked like while some tried to bring her presidency down. Nevertheless, as a strong President, she did not back down and remained in office.

RELATED: Cartoon Presidents Who Are Better Leaders Than Trump

Elena Cañero-Reed 'Diary Of A Future President'

Diary of a Future President, which did not get elected for season 3, follows President Elena Cañero-Reed in actuality and when she was 12 years old. In the present, the President is portrayed by Gina Rodriguez while Tess Romero plays the same character 28 years earlier.

The two seasons streaming on Disney+ show the steps the 12-year-old Latina took in her past to end up becoming President of the United States. The back-and-forth between the two ladies playing this character are what make Cañero-Reed a fictional President to remember.

Elizabeth Lanford (Sela Ward) 'Independence Day: Resurgence'

On one hand, there is Lynda Carter playing an alien president. On the other hand, there is Sela Ward playing Elizabeth Lanford who has to face aliens in Independence Day: Resurgence. The first Independence Day movie came out in 1996, making fans all over the world experience another encounter with aliens. It became very popular, so there was no surprise when the second one came out twenty years later.

It is not always easy for new characters to join a franchise, but Lanford was gracefully accepted by the fans. As the 45th President of the United States, and the first female elected one, she served the country the best she could during another alien invasion. Sadly, her character did not make it to the end and was succeeded by Joshua Adams.

Claire Underwood 'House of Cards'

Robin Wright’s portrayal of Claire Underwood was a fan-favorite from the very first episode of House of Cards. She was always a strong, confident woman who did not back down in the presence of her husband and his terrible character. On the contrary, she went after what she wanted and more times than not she succeeded.

Following that course of action, she became the 47th President after her husband. She was still in office when the show ended and most people will remember her for backing down on the pardon she was supposed to grant her husband.

Mackenzie Allen 'Commander in Chief'

Geena Davis became President on Commander in Chief for one season between 2005 and 2006, taking home a Golden Globe for Best Actress. The show begins when Mackenzie Allen, as Vice President, has to make an extremely important choice. As the President dies, his last wish is for Allen to step down and let someone else take office.

Allen, as someone who does not back down, decides to step up and become the first female President. Throughout the season, viewers can see this “do not back down” attitude follows her around while many powerful men try to bring her down. Although the show was not renewed, Davis’s portrayal is still one of the best.

Selina Meyer 'Veep'

Although Selina Meyer’s presidency began during season 4 of Veep, it did not last long and audiences enjoyed watching Meyer’s campaign (and struggles) throughout the show to become President once more during the final season. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s portrayal of Selina Meyer is a comedic masterpiece.

Most people will remember Meyer as Vice President, but her chaotic presidency cannot be denied. After the President steps down to take care of his wife, Meyer becomes President bringing with her an unorganized group of people who, despite everything, love her. Her short-lived presidency is followed by a win at the end of the series.

NEXT: 8 Best Political TV Series To Escape Reality