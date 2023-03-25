Recently, I finally sat down and watched the 2001 feature Josie and the Pussycats for the very first time. True to its now-expansive cult following, Josie and the Pussycats is indeed a terrific movie. It’s as if the social satire of a Paul Verhoeven directorial effort snuck its way into a Muppet-style comedy. It’s all so much fun to watch and made all the more enjoyable thanks to a bevy of committed performances from the likes of Rosario Dawson and Alan Cumming. Parker Posey as the primary antagonist is especially a delight, her gifts for absurdist comedy in the works of director Christopher Guest suiting her perfectly well for such a ridiculous motion picture.

While Josie and the Pussycats is recognized as something special today, it was, unfortunately, critically reviled upon its initial release. That’s not anything new, as many features tend to get initially chilly responses before growing their fanbases over time. Unfortunately, Josie and the Pussycats was just one of many ultra-femme movies (which refer to films that feature aesthetics associated with “feminine” interests) from the first decade of the 21st century that were despised upon their debut before getting reclaimed in the years that followed. Given how the first reviews and even audience responses to films like Jennifer’s Body, But I’m a Cheerleader or D.E.B.S seem to be from another planet compared to their reception today, one has to wonder…what was going on? Why did today’s ultra-femme classics start out as go-to examples of utterly disposable cinema?

Why Do Feminine Movies Get Such Bad Reviews?

Let’s take a journey back in time to the 2000s. Nickelback is inescapable on the radio. Barry Bonds is making money hand over fist playing for the San Francisco Giants. And a couple of ultra-femme movies are about to hit theaters. These titles are not greeted with the warmest of reception, which isn’t innately a bad thing. Just because a movie is ultra-femme doesn’t make it an instant masterpiece. Just look at the 2004 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen star vehicle New York Minute, which uses its overall "this is for teen girls!" vibes to justify the presence of incredibly racist humor at the expense of Black women. There are valid critiques to be had with features that just so happen to carry ultra-femme vibes.

Unfortunately, substantive critiques treating ultra-femme movies as pieces of cinema with something to say were often absent from negative reviews of titles like But I’m a Cheerleader. That early Natasha Lyonne movie dropped into theaters in July 2000 and was greeted with reviews that treated the feature like a disease for the most baffling of reasons. A CNN review by Paul Tatara, for instance, is primarily invested in critiquing how the film doesn't make time for the perspective of homophobes while also lamenting the lack of “tension” in its approach to conversion camps. Kevin Thomas for The Los Angeles Times expressed a similar sentiment, noting disappointment that But I’m a Cheerleader wasn’t a grim exploration of psychological trauma of queer kids navigating conversion camps.

Movies Like 'But I'm a Cheerleeder' Are Misunderstood

In both cases, there’s a strange misunderstanding of the intent and aims of But I’m a Cheerleader. The emphasis on gags and climactic sentimentality was meant to provide a counterbalance to default depictions of queerness as being synonymous with suffering in mainstream cinema. Many of the harshest assessments of But I’m a Cheerleader yearned for the movie to be more in line with cinematic narratives we’ve all seen dozens of times before.

Similarly, initial negative reviews of Josie and the Pussycats misinterpreted the film's approach to product placement as a genuine endorsement of recognizable brands rather than a visual reflection of living in a late-capitalistic society where brands are everywhere. Turns from actors like Parker Posey were also misinterpreted as being strained attempts at mainstream comedy rather than intentional homages to traditional camp performances.

The 2004 comedy D.E.B.S., which hails from writer/director Angela Robinson and concerns a lady spy falling in love with a woman supervillain she's supposed to fight, also had its intentions wildly misunderstood. The first wave of reviews complained that scenes depicting lesbianism were too "chaste" while multiple male reviewers bemoaned how “unsexy” the feature’s lead characters were. The primary criticism wasn’t related to quibbles over the cinematography or grievances with the pacing, but rather that these viewers weren’t sufficiently aroused by D.E.B.S. It’s staggering to imagine that one could have such a takeaway from a movie that emphasizes how deeply hurtful it is to reduce the relationships between lesbians as just fodder for the male gaze. But that was the reality D.E.B.S. faced in its initial release. Once again, a fascinating response to cinematic norms told through the lens of queer women was regarded as “one of the worst things of the year.”

'Jennifer's Body' Was Critically Panned When It Was First Released

And then there’s Jennifer’s Body. Today, this Karyn Kusama horror film is regarded as a classic and a go-to staple for Halloween costumes. But when it premiered in 2009, Jennifer’s Body was dismissed as a total failure. A fantastic 2018 Buzzfeed article from Louis Peitzman about the evolving reputation of Jennifer's Body captures this initial response to the movie perfectly. Specifically, Peitzman, as well as interviewee Kusama and screenwriter Diablo Cody, noted that this film's initial reception seemed to be tainted by reviewers eager to tear down rising stars like Cody or the film's leading lady, Megan Fox. Worse, there was once again, much like with But I’m a Cheerleader, Josie and the Pussycats, and D.E.B.S., a misinterpretation of the artistic intent behind a movie with so much on its mind.

Specifically, a Jennifer’s Body scene between the characters played by Fox and Amanda Seyfried kiss was dismissed, even by female critics, as just exploitative nonsense for the male gaze. Much like the attire of the lead characters of D.E.B.S., an element in an ultra-femme movie is only viewed through the lens of how men will respond to it. It’s heartbreaking to read Kusama’s reflective quotes on the reception to this sequence, in which she notes that “I was just so insulted in a way by such a reductive reading of the film when the fact is, I think the imagery is erotic for myself. I have no intention of creating imagery simply to titillate anyone, male or female.”

Between this and the way that sequence has resonated for queer women viewers in the years that followed Jennifer’s Body’s release, it’s clear there was more to this smooch than just placating cis-het dudes. Unfortunately, that didn’t creep into this movie’s initial reception nor the first responses to other ultra-femme movies of the 2000s.

Why Do We Dismiss Movies Intended for Female Audiences?

The issue with many ultra-femme movies of the 2000s getting such bad reviews isn’t necessarily due to something as simple as just “only men reviewed them.” Now, there certainly is a problem in the modern film criticism industry having little room for perspectives for writers that identify as women, non-binary, and of other genders. Plus, the toxic rhetoric from male critics about how “Jennifer’s Body and D.E.B.S. weren’t hot enough!!” speaks to warped views about what gets determined as “proper” cinema in the mainstream. However, the presence of women critics in the 2000s who also dismissed D.E.B.S. and Jennifer’s Body as shallow nonsense speaks to larger systemic issues at hand.

One of those problems is simply that offbeat features like these films tend to get initially negative responses before becoming beloved over time. Something like Pink Flamingos, which is now regarded as a masterpiece, was initially greeted with blisteringly negative reviews. Cinema that plays around with standards of the cinematic form and especially movies working within “queer” sensibilities are often dismissed at first as just shallow. In this sense, But I’m a Cheerleader, D.E.B.S., Jennifer’s Body, and other films of this ilk were just following in the footsteps of their spiritual brethren.

However, there were some specific phenomena at play that plagued the initial reception of these movies. One weird recurring element across these reviews I found was this dismissal of the idea that titles like But I’m a Cheerleader could be about deeper ideas or be subverting norms in the history of cinema. Films that are ultra-femme and indulge in campy qualities are often initially dismissed as not being “serious” cinema. It’s a phenomenon that goes hand-in-hand with how genres with large women fanbases like musicals or especially romantic comedies are often used as shorthand for “bad” or “unwatchable.” Just look at a quote from Zack Snyder to Entertainment Weekly in July 2008 where he noted that, if his then-upcoming Watchmen movie failed to please nerds, that he’d have to punish himself by directing rom-coms. It doesn’t matter if it’s mainstream critics or prolific filmmakers…if something is perceived as appealing to women, it can’t have artistic merit.

Allow Queer and Female Stories to Subvert Cinematic Norms!

Across these initial responses to these titles, there’s also a bizarre lack of understanding that certain elements of these movies are intentional subversions of traditional cinematic forms rather than grave defects. Take something like D.E.B.S., which opens with enjoyably bombastic narration before moving into a plotline that swerves between wacky cartoonish physical comedy and intimate moments of queer bonding. That varied tone will resonate as deeply realistic for many queer viewers, a brilliant reflection on the part of D.E.B.S. on how everyday queer existence can encompass so many different moods and atmospheres. Two trans or gay people can go from talking about traumatic experiences to joking about genitalia within mere minutes. Robinson’s always-shifting tone gets this quality perfectly, ditto the nuanced atmosphere of all the ultra-femme movies discussed here.

But that varied tone, not to mention indulging in gags and emotional moments meant to resonate with queer femme viewers, was widely criticized by people as evidence of sloppy screenwriting when D.E.B.S. was first coming out. Similarly, elements like the queer smooch in Jennifer’s Body were perceived as just ways of pandering to the male gaze, rather than Karyn Kusama and Diablo Cody’s attempts to explore how complicated the dynamics between women can be. The perception that ultra-femme or queer storytelling can’t be nuanced means the most audacious elements in these features get pegged as faults, not virtues.

The Internet Age Has Garnered These Movies the Respect They Deserve

The internet really allows anyone to speak their mind, especially on things like movies. That can be terrifying in some cases, but for misunderstood ultra-femme masterpieces of the 2000s, that trait of the world wide web turned out to be a very good thing. As the 2010s went on, there were increasing numbers of people on the internet who had very alternative opinions about these features. The likes of Josie and the Pussycats and Jennifer’s Body were now being re-evaluated by people who understood what the aim of these movies was and could inject some new perspectives on their artistic merit into the discourse. Plus, the internet allowed queer voices, and especially perspectives from queer women, a chance to at least be heard. That’s an important element given how many qualities of titles like But I’m a Cheerleader were built from the ground up to resonate with the gays.

This does not mean, of course, that these ultra-femme features from the 2000s are universally beloved today nor should they be. A variety of opinions are always necessary and finding Josie and the Pussycats or D.E.B.S. to not be your cup of tea is incredibly valid. The difference now is that critiques of these movies can be better rooted in understanding the creative aims of something like Jennifer’s Body. Plus, the internet allowing new positive perspectives on these titles ensures that it’s not all doom and gloom voices when one is talking about But I’m a Cheerleader.

Still, anyone with even a modicum of experience navigating the internet knows that misogyny is still rampant both online and in mainstream journalism, particularly against women of color, trans women, and other persecuted groups. The initial hostile reception and dismissal of any underlying substantive material in these ultra-femme classics of the 2000s can be seen as a byproduct of this ongoing systemic plague. The value of people, art, and anything else deemed “feminine” is so often easily dismissed. The rampantness of this phenomenon across ultra-femme titles of the 2000s is a microcosm of how prominent this thought process was and still is in our modern world. It’s discouraging how enduring these toxic ways of thinking are in our world…but thank goodness we at least have movies like But I’m a Cheerleader, Josie and the Pussycats, D.E.B.S., and Jennifer’s Body to make coping with that reality a little easier.