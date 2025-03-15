Synonymous with biting of the chest, neck, and thigh, total consumption, and supernatural allure, vampires have long been tangled up in themes of eroticism and desire. From J. Sheridan Le Fanu’s bewitching description of his titular Carmilla to Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Angel and Spike, artists depict vampires as creatures of temptation. No one loves sexy vampires and their strange seductions as much as the king of weird himself, director Jesús Franco. Finished in 1973 and released in 1975, Franco’s film Female Vampire, also known as The Bare-Breasted Countess, or Erotikill, has as many cuts as it does names. Whether watching the pure horror version or the borderline pornographic one, Female Vampire is openly interested in the convergence between vampires and sexuality. An amalgamation of everything that made Franco famous, Female Vampire has the flashy visuals, edgy plot, and accusations of sexploitation.

Lina Romay Steals the Show as the Countess Irina

Franco’s muse and wife, Lina Romay, unsurprisingly stars as Female Vampire’s lead. Romay as the Countess Irina von Karlstein feeds on sex the same way a vampire would drink blood. After a series of sexual encounters teaching the audience how vampirism works in this movie, a thin plot emerges. A whole host of characters crop up, from kooky academics, journalists, townspeople, and a psychic, and they all find themselves overwhelmingly drawn to Irina for one reason or another. Mostly, Female Vampire’s runtime seems dedicated to showing off how striking Franco found Romay. With how often the camera lingers on Romay's naked body or zooms in for a close-up of her mouth, it feels like Female Vampire is trying to seduce the audience into falling under Irina's thrall.

Like the plot, there is sparse dialogue in Female Vampire. The Countess is mute, meaning all the scenes with Romay rely on visual cues to supplement where there might otherwise be spoken lines. Romay’s acting is at her best when she’s on the prowl, attempting to lure in a new victim. She imbues her performance of the ravenous Irina with that classic vampiric eeriness, balancing a sultry seduction with unnerving danger lurking just beneath the surface. This fine line that Romay walks feels reminiscent of old-school blood-suckers who loomed in corners, yet still drew in new victims. Irina is mysterious, emerging through sheets of mist and enticing her victims to their doom without ever saying a word.

‘Female Vampire’ is the Ultimate Jesús Franco Movie