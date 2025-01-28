An enduring archetype that passes generations, the femme fatale is one of the most crucial figures shaping cinema — especially film noir. Often characters of elegance, charm, and unapologetic confidence, these remarkable women command attention not just through their actions but through their presence and style, embodying seduction and mystery and keeping audiences captivated throughout.

While there have been plenty of iconic femme fatales on film, some have managed to stand out more than others, with their influence on fashion and culture continuing to grow through the years. Whether thanks to their sleek silhouettes or bold accessories, these deadly women use fashion as an extension of their power. Today, we look back at the most stylish femme fatales in movies, ranking them by how fashionable they are and iconic status.

10 Veronica Lake as Ellen Graham

'This Gun for Hire' (1942)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Veronica Lake's portrayal of Ellen Graham in This Gun for Hire ranks among the most iconic femme fatale roles in Hollywood. Known for her appearances in film noir and dramas, the iconic star does wonderfully in this 1942 film, too, where she plays a character caught between morality and manipulation, masterfully blending vulnerability with a calculated edge.

Lake's magnetic presence is undeniable throughout the film, and part of that has to do with her stylish wardrobe. Her sophisticated gowns enhance her character's cool demeanor while also revealing her vulnerability. A standout look is her stunning satin dress that emphasizes her classic beauty and complements her performance, as well as her signature "peek-a-boo" hairstyle. As expected, Lake's character's style mirrors her duality, emphasizing how femme fatale fashion is more than just looks.

9 Lauren Bacall as Slim

'To Have and Have Not' (1944)

Image via Warner Bros.

In Hemingway's To Have and Have Not — Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart's iconic first feature together, which has sparked one of the most legendary on-screen pairings in Hollywood — Slim quickly steals the spotlight as a sharp and independent woman. The story follows an American expatriate who is reluctantly drawn into a dangerous smuggling scheme.

Bacall's talents and irresistible husky voice, in addition to her poise and elegance, make To Have and Have Not an easy watch to sit through. While her chemistry with Bogart is also a huge standout in the film, the star's wardrobe, style, wit, and sophistication helped cement her legacy and catapult Bacall to stardom. Her style in the movie is nothing short of incredible, too: she rocked effortlessly elegant outfits — including sultry, form-fitting skirt suits and her revealing black evening gown with the cut-out at her midriff — that matched her confident persona.

8 Ava Gardner as Kitty Collins

'The Killers' (1946)

Image via Universal Pictures

The breathtaking and talented Ava Gardner shines through and through Kitty Collins, embodying the ultimate femme fatale in The Killers. The crime drama mystery follows an insurance detective's investigation into the execution by two professional killers of a former boxer who was unresistant to his own murder.

Gardner's magnetic aura is a gift on its own. However, her presence is enhanced by her alluring wardrobe, one that is equal parts sophisticated, seductive, and tailored in true femme fatale fashion. Kitty's high-fashion choices highlight her manipulative nature, beauty, and complexity, fully embodying the epitome of 1940s glamour. To this day, she remains one of the most iconic femme fatales in film, and it's far from difficult to grasp why (starting with her iconic black satin dress).

Cast Edmond O'Brien, Burt Lancaster, Ava Gardner, Albert Dekker, Sam Levene, Vince Barnett, Virginia Christine, Jack Lambert Runtime 103 Minutes

7 Jane Greer as Kathie Moffat

'Out of the Past' (1947)

Image via RKO Pictures

A defining example of the femme fatale archetype, Jane Greer's Kathie Moffat in the arguably overlooked noir Out of the Past navigates a web of lies, betrayal, and seduction in the iconic 1947 film. The story sees a private eye (Robert Mitchum) escaping his past to run a gas station in a small town, with his past eventually catching up with him.

Like the other iconic women here mentioned, Greer's style as Katie is nothing short of glamorous and sophisticated, perfectly reflecting her threatening yet irresistible aura. Often seen in sleek, flattering dresses that emphasize her elegant curves, Greer's character has timeless fashion, featuring luxurious fabrics, stunning waved hair, and statement jewelry that elevates her looks to higher levels. For these reasons, the Out of the Past character endures as one of the most unforgettable femme fatales in film history.