The Crunchyroll Collection YouTube account has just dropped a second trailer for its upcoming anime collaboration with Adult Swim titled Fena: Pirate Princess. Alongside the trailer, Crunchyroll also released several pieces of character art including sketches, character designs, and landscapes of the locations where the story takes place.

Fena is directed by Kazuto Nakazawa and produced by Rui Kuroki. During a recent Annecy panel where the two were interviewed about the show, Nakazawa cited the major influence that Shojo manga has had on him. He further elaborated that Fena is "an anime with a flavor of Shojo manga" that is "basically a love story" a heart.

The show will have an all-Japanese voice cast bringing a colorful ensemble of characters to life. Fena Houtoman is a cheerful orphan with a traumatic past voiced by Asami Seto. Ryota Suzuki will be voicing Yukimary, Fena's protective, introverted bodyguard. Shitan is a loyal friend and deadly archer voiced by Takahiro Sakurai. Karin, on the other hand, is a technofile voiced by Aoi Yuki who is particularly adept at wielding her rifle in battle. Gen Sato will play Enju, the friendly-yet-mischievous older twin of Kaede (Ryota Osaka). Tsubaki (Jun Osuka) provides a guiding hand to his younger compatriots whenever he isn't cooking up a storm in the kitchen. Makaba (Shintaro Tanaka) may look like a big brute on the outside, but he's a kind-hearted soul deep down inside. Salman (Manabu Muraji) is another one of Fena's sworn protectors with a deadly reputation. Finally, there's "Otto the Blitz" (Hiroaki Hirata), an adept swordsman and yet another loyal servant of the Houtoman family.

As of right now, the series is still listed as a "work in progress" and has no official release date. But you can get hyped for its upcoming debut by checking out this visually stunning trailer and concept art:

Here's the synopsis for Fena: Pirate Princess:

Fena: Pirate Princess, a Crunchyroll and Adult Swim original, follows the adventures of Fena Houtman as she is on the run from pirates and the English Navy and must rely on a crew of Japanese samurai to unlock her family secrets...and an unimaginable treasure!

