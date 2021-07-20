Crunchyroll and Adult Swim have released the newest trailer for their upcoming swashbuckling adventure, Fena: Pirate Princess, revealing the release date for the Shojo-inspired samurai series. Premiering on August 14, the first two episodes will be available both on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim, with the latter airing the English dubbed series in North America, and the former streaming the subtitled series worldwide outside of Japan.

Fena: Pirate Princess (Kaizoku Ōjo in Japan) tells the story of Fena Houtman (dubbed by Brittany Cox), a young, cheerful orphan sailing the high seas, evading pirates, and working with a crew of Japanese samurai to unlock hidden secrets about her family, in an alternate history version of the eighteenth century. The trailer is nothing short of swashbuckling, in the tradition of Treasure Island and Pirates of the Caribbean, with a Shojo manga-inspired twist.

The trailer sees Fena running away from an arranged marriage, ten years after washing up on the shore of an unknown island as an orphan. After fleeing, she discovers a secret kept by her father, in the form of a clear stone block which no one knows the origins or meaning of. With the help of a “capable and formidable fighting force” and a loan of a ship, she must evade pirates and other dangers to discover the secrets of what her father has left her, and just what may have made her an orphan.

Fena: Pirate Princess is a story of forging identities, changing destinies, and finding belonging, and aims, according to the show’s director, Kazuto Nakasawa, to include some romance and ultimately create something crossed between Shonen manga and Shojo manga, two popular genres of comics marketed to teenagers in Japan.

The English dub of Fena also features the voices of Robb Moreira, Nicholas Corda, Anjali Kunapaneni, Brandon Winckler, Darrel J Delfin, Alan Lee, Thomas E Wynn, Frank Todaro, Doug Stone.

The first two episodes of Fena: Pirate Princess will premiere back to back on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim on August 14, with new episodes premiering weekly after that. Check out the new trailer below:

