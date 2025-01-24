As Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominees for Best Actress and Best Picture in Los Angeles, in a completely different hemisphere, a whole country watched in awe. Sure, there was already some expectation in Brazil of a nomination for I'm Still Here in the Best International Feature Film category, but whether the movie would pop up in any other sections remained a mystery. When Yang read I'm Still Here's title as part of the Best Picture list of nominees, people reacted with shock. After all, the film hadn't really been considered a contender by basically anybody covering the road to the 97th Academy Awards. Less shocking was Fernanda Torres' nomination for Best Actress, but there was still some surprise, as the Brazilian performer had been left out of awards like the BAFTA and the SAG, which usually dictate who is going to appear at the Oscars.

A renowned actress in Brazil for her work in cinema, theater, and television, Torres delivers a veritable tour-de-force performance in I'm Still Here. As a mother of five whose happy life is destroyed by the actions of a bloodthirsty dictatorial regime, she embodies horror, grief, and resilience, her character forced to remain strong for the sake of her children. In Eunice Paiva's home, a whole new dictatorship is installed, one that doesn't allow suffering for the political kidnapping of her husband Rubens Paiva (Selton Mello). Considering how great she is and how important such a movie feels in the context of a post-Bolsonaro Brazil — the former president is a loud supporter of the 1964-1985 military dictatorship — it is no wonder that Torres' nomination has garnered a lot of support. However, this isn't a simple nod like the one received by Fernando Meirelles in 2003, for his work as the director of City of God. This time, things are kind of personal...

Fernanda Torres' Mother Lost an Oscar to Gwyneth Paltrow Back in 1999

Image via Sony Pictures

That's because, as some have emphasized, Torres is the second Brazilian to be nominated for the Best Actress award. The first was none other than her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, who plays an older Eunice in I'm Still Here. In 1999, Montenegro was nominated for her role in Central Station, another project by I'm Still Here's director Walter Salles. Back then, she ran against Cate Blanchett (Elizabeth), Meryl Streep (One True Thing), Emily Watson (Hilary and Jackie), and, of course, the winner, Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love).

While Paltrow does not deliver a bad performance in Shakespeare in Love, her acting in the movie is far from stellar. Thus, it is no wonder that Brazilians felt kind of robbed when her name was announced instead of Montenegro's. Growing up in Brazil, it is hard to come out of a conversation about movies without at least one person bringing up Montenegro's defeat. News reports about Paltrow using her Oscar as a doorstop never forget to mention that it could have been Montenegro's. And, as time went by, Paltrow's, as well as Shakespeare in Love's, victory became more widely seen as proof of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein's power over the industry rather than a recognition of real talent.

Related Oscars 2025: See the Full List of Nominations The 97th Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 2, 2025.

Therefore, for many in Brazil, Torres' nomination feels like a chance for the Academy to correct the mistake they made 26 years ago. There is a powerful narrative being woven about a daughter receiving the award that should have gone to her mother, who is widely considered the grande dame of Brazilian cinema. "The award feels like winning the lottery because there was my mother's time. People had this vendetta, this feeling of injustice. And now, here it is. It's my soccer player moment, I'll enjoy it," Torres told a Brazilian publication, referencing the fame soccer players usually achieve in the country.

Fernanda Torres and 'I'm Still Here' Face Fierce Competition in the Form of Demi Moore and 'Emília Pérez'