In the late 80s-early 90s, it was impossible to escape the hold that the "Save the Environment" ethos had on the public. Organizations including the Rainforest Action Network, Greenpeace, and the World Wildlife Fund saw massive spikes in donations and engagement, and companies like Burger King canceled multi-million dollar contracts that would have led to further devastation of endangered habitats. When it came to entertainment and pop culture, there was no exception; environmentalism became a cause célèbre, with everyone from Madonna to Tom Cruise to the Grateful Dead speaking out in defense of the natural world and programs like Captain Planet and the Planeteers raising awareness of the plight of planet Earth. Amidst these many moving pieces, a former Disney employee's upstart film company released FernGully: The Last Rainforest, a movie whose legacy lies in the fact that it's overarching theme is a direct, real-world call to action to contribute to the preservation of rainforests around the world and the environment writ large.

FernGully tells the story of a race of fairies who live in a picturesque rainforest. We learn that long ago, humans and fairies lived together in peace, until a dark spirit named Hexxus (Tim Curry) brought destruction and death, driving the humans away until the now-elder Magi Lune (Grace Zabriskie) trapped him inside an enchanted tree. Crysta (Samantha Mathis) is our ever-curious protagonist, being trained by Magi to one day take responsibility for "the magic of creation." One day she meets Batty Coda (Robin Williams), who claims he has been experimented on by humans. The fairies, believing humans extinct, reject his assertions—but it isn't long before we meet Zak (Jonathan Ward), a young man working with a company that's cutting down trees and destroying FernGully. To save him from being crushed, Crysta shrinks Zak to fairy size, but isn't sure how to restore him. Inevitably, Zak's employer cuts down the tree imprisoning Hexxus, releasing him back into the world and, with the diesel-powered demolition machine, providing him an endless supply of toxicity to feed on. Zak, falling in love with Crysta, initially lies about why humans have returned to the rainforest, but the destruction wrought by Hexxus soon catches up with him, and he is forced to reveal the truth. Magi sacrifices herself to empower the fairies, specifically Crysta, to fight back. Crysta allows herself to be devoured by Hexxus, but from the inside begins to grow branches and vines to contain the dark spirit. The fairies rise as one to help the magic overtake Hexxus and the demolition machine, eventually imprisoning both inside a massive tree. Emerging from a flower, Crysta takes her place as Magi's successor and restores Zak to human size, but not before encouraging him to remember everything he's learned.

What makes FernGully so special isn't any of its technical wizardry or storytelling elements, though both are impressive—it was one of the first animated films to utilize computer-generated animation alongside traditional cels, and the story had been in development for 15 years before the film's release. Whereas most animated films have more abstract themes ("don't judge people," "friendship is powerful," "believe in yourself and your dreams can come true"), FernGully provides an all-too-real SOS for endangered environments the world over. Yes, this was a "feel-good" movie, and perhaps the ending was tied up a bit too neatly, but there's no doubt what the film is asking its audience to do—take steps to get involved in the effort to preserve the natural world—and this concrete appeal is what sets it apart from nearly every other animated feature film. Additionally, the filmmakers provided resources and funneled profits to organizations that could assist in the mission—proceeds from the film went to the Sierra Club and Greenpeace, and the United Nations screened it as part of the group's 1992 Earth Day festivities. What defines the film as classic is also perhaps the most disturbing fact—its message is still (if not more) relevant in present day. The climate crisis, rampant wildfires, and literal islands of garbage continue to stress the need for humans to take an active role in protecting, preserving, and reinforcing the planet. There's no doubt that among the current swath of climate activists and scientists are more than a few folks inspired by the magical, animated rainforest of their youth.

Even today, FernGully remains part of the public consciousness. Search the hashtag #ferngully on any social media platform, and you'll be greeted with pictures of palatial greenery, sprawling jungles, and serene oases. When Scott Pruitt, the notoriously anti-environmentalist Oklahoma attorney general, was considered by President Trump for appointment to the Environmental Protection Agency, Twitter flooded with Hexxus posts. To celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, Shout Factory has announced it will mark the occasion with a brand-new DVD release, including a Blu-ray debut, on August 23. FernGully lives on because it both entertained and inspired audiences to do something about the world around them—the "dream worth keeping" referred to in the film's power ballad—and encouraged us all to do something in our little corner of the world to help the seeds of change take root and blossom.