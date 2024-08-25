Things are about to get a little bit batty over at Hulu as next month will see the arrival of the timeless animated feature, FernGully: The Last Rainforest. That’s right, millennials. The movie that made us incredibly anxious about climate change will soon be available on the streamer. Beginning on September 1, you can take a trip down memory lane and step into the vibrant world created by famed animator Bill Kroyer in what served as his feature-length directorial debut. Featuring a star-studded ensemble of voices, the movie is a must-see whether it’s your first time dipping into the magical world or the 100th.

Part fantasy, part musical, with a hefty side of drama, FernGully: The Last Rainforest went deep into the tree-covered jungles of the Australian rainforest where a group of fairies fight to keep their home safe from the impending doom caused by the logging industry. Yes, the movie was very much obviously a push for better regulations surrounding the destruction of nature, but with its cute animation and catchy songs, many of us were none the wiser. In a sort of Pocahontas-like storyline, the main fairy, Crysta (Samantha Mathis), accidentally brings a young logger named Zak (Jonathan Ward) down to her size. Finally understanding the damage that his line of work is causing, Zak helps Crysta unite the creatures of the rainforest to stop not only the humans but also Hexxus (Tim Curry), a big glob of gooey black pollution that kills everything in its sight.

Not only do we love that Curry was the leading villain in FernGully, but we also love that we got to hear The Rocky Horror Picture Show alum sing again. Also included in the cast was Robin Williams as Batty Koda, a stressed-out, spazzy bat who spits the most fire bars we’ve ever heard in an animated movie. Filling out the rest of the vocal call sheet are the likes of Christian Slater (Heathers), comedic duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong, Grace Zabriskie (Twin Peaks), Geoffrey Blake (Forrest Gump), and more.

‘FernGully: The Last Rainforest’s Legacy

Arriving in cinemas in 1992, FernGully found itself as a non-Disney movie during a time when the studio was at one of its highest peaks. Animated features like The Little Mermaid and Aladdin had come out around the same time and the beloved studio was at the top of its game. On the other side of things, while it was distributed by 20th Century Fox, FernGully came from Kroyer Films Inc., Youngheart Productions, and FAI Films, three relatively unknown companies. Still, FernGully held its own at the box office, earning nearly $33 million during its time in cinemas. While it was met with mixed reviews, with its Rotten Tomatoes score sitting at 67%, the movie will forever be a classic to those of us who were brought up on its themes and songs.

Head to Hulu on September 1 to check out FernGully: The Last Rainforest.

