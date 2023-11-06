The Big Picture Michael Mann's highly anticipated biographical sport-drama Ferrari, starring Adam Driver, is finally set to release on Christmas.

The film delves into the intense life of Enzo Ferrari and the tragic 1957 "Mille Miglia" race, showcasing the struggle of the Ferrari family and their drivers.

With critical acclaim from film festivals, a talented cast, and the independent production, Ferrari is poised to be a thrilling and captivating biopic.

Michael Mann's long-awaited biographical sport-drama Ferrari has begun the countdown towards its Christmas release. The movie starring Adam Driver as the titular iconic entrepreneur seems like a fast-paced and intense story chronicling Enzo's life and the 1957 "Mille Miglia" race. It's easily among the most-anticipated features this year with eyes on the awards race after garnering much critical acclaim during its premieres at the Venice International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, earlier this year.

To excite fans further Fandango has unveiled a new image from the feature, and it sees Driver at the infamous "Mille Miglia" race. The sepia tone image elaborates on its era as we see Driver looking at us while the crowd behind him bears the flag of the race. The image has to be from the climactic moments of the film as it delves deep into the tragedy of the open-road endurance race.

What’s ‘Ferrari’ About?

Set during the summer of 1957, the movie follows Enzo (Driver) and his wife Laura (Penelope Cruz), whose marriage struggles as they mourn for their son and face bankruptcy. As the Ferraris struggle, their drivers’ lust to win the race pushes them to the edge as Enzo wagers everything he has in a roll of the dice on one race, which is the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy – the iconic “Mille Miglia.” The biopic will cover the open-road endurance race in detail which tragically killed nine people, including navigator Edmund Nelson, and driver Alfonso de Portago himself as the vehicle blew a tire and crashed into the crowd.

Image via Fandango

The movie has a long list of talents attached to it including Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi and Gabriel Leone as Alfonso De Portago. Mann directs from a script penned by Troy Kennedy Martin who adapted Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine.

The feature was made independently without the help of any major studio and is distributed by Neon, an equally independent distributor. The cast and crew took much pride in getting the film, which has been in development since the 2000s, made independently. With creative geniuses like Driver, Mann, and Cruz behind it, and giving more momentum to the success of biopics this year like Oppenheimer, Ferrari is going to speed into theaters and keep fans glued to their seats.

Ferrari will debut in theatres on December 25.