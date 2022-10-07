Production of highly anticipated biopic Ferrari put pedal to the metal as production started back in mid-August. Now, Italians are treated to some of the most amazing cars the world has ever seen on their streets as Enzo Ferrari’s creations start to populate the locations of the movie. The story chronicles the life of the man whose brand (and last name) took over the motor-sports empire of the world's fastest cars, as well as his obsession with velocity.

The first-look images reveal Adam Driver in character as Enzo Ferrari, the father of the luxury and racing cars. Sporting a graying hair, Ferrari’s signature sunglasses and a fancy suit, it’s hard to say exactly what location he’s standing in, but he certainly doesn’t look too happy. Considering this is a biopic, ups and downs are to be expected in the main character’s trajectory.

The images also show a rainy day in which one of Ferrari’s earliest models can be seen in yellow. Factoring in the presence of what looks like an executive, it’s possible that the scene depicts a test performance of the Ferrari car under a cruel weather – something that can make or break a race car and is fundamental to establishing a brand in a racing world. If the images are part of the same scene and Driver’s expression is any indication, the model probably didn’t do too well in a stormy weather.

Image via Lorenzo Sisti

Ferrari is directed by four-time Academy Award nominee Michael Mann, a filmmaker who’s known for the dynamic rhythm of his thriller films. With characters who are rarely black and white, Mann has probably taken on a project that doesn’t portray the sports car creator in a completely positive light. This is underscored by the script, which is written by Mann himself along with Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job), and is based on the book Ferrari – The Man and the Machine, by author Brock Yates. The biography doesn’t shy away from shady aspects of Ferrari’s career, and it’s possible the movie will follow suit.

Aside from Driver, the cast of Ferrari also features Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) as Lina Lardi, Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy) as racing car driver Piero Taruffi, Jack O'Connell (Unbroken) as racing car driver Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon (Cosmopolis) as Linda Christian, and Gabriel Leone (Dark Days) as the charismatic Fon De Portago.

Ferrari is yet to get a release date and trailer. You can check out the official synopsis here: