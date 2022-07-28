It has been quite a year for Michael Mann. Seven long years ago, the acclaimed filmmaker released his last movie, 2015's Blackhat, but he isn't hurting for work. Earlier this year, Mann unveiled HBO Max's Tokyo Vice, which was renewed for a second season, and we're only a few days away from the release of his first novel, Heat 2, which he co-authored with Meg Gardiner and plans to direct at some point.

Now, in the midst of all this, Mann is hard at work on his latest project, Ferrari, which has accrued a hell of a cast. Namely, Adam Driver is buckled in to play the eponymous sports car manufacturer, while Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and Gabriel Leone will fill out the ensemble in supporting roles. Now, as the movie nears its August start date, Mann has cast Sarah Gadon, Patrick Dempsey, and Jack O'Connell in a few prominent parts.

As Deadline reports, O'Connell is signed on to play Peter Collins, the late British race car driver, while Dempsey will appear as fellow race car driver, Piero Taruffi. Additionally, Gadon is attached to the part of Linda Christian, a film actress. It's unclear how prominent a role these three will have in the new film, but we should expect more casting updates to arrive in the days and weeks to come.

The upcoming biopic takes place during the summer of 1957, as Ferrari (Driver), an ex-race car driver, finds himself in a financial and emotional crisis. As his company fights bankruptcy, Ferrari also struggles at home. His marriage with his wife (Woodley) is fraught with the passing of one son and a difficult relationship with the other. In the midst of these great hardships, Ferrari decides to go against the odds and place his bets on one key race: the iconic Mille Miglia, which takes place 1,000 miles across Italy.

Based on Brock Yates' 1991 book, Enzo Ferrari — The Man and the Machine, Mann co-wrote the script with Troy Kennedy Martin, and he'll produce alongside P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, and Gareth West, along with Niels Juul executive producing. It's been a long process for Mann to bring this project to the screen. 20 years, in fact. And as we get closer to the movie's long-awaited production start date, we'll hopefully get a better look at what Mann has in store for this passion project. For clarity's sake, though, it should be noted that this project shouldn't be confused with Apple TV+'s Ferrari series, which comes from creator Steven Knight.

Ferrari doesn't have a release date, but it's expected to come out sometime next year. In the meantime, check out Mann talk the making of Heat on the Today Show: