The Big Picture Michael Mann returns to directing with Ferrari, a film about Enzo Ferrari's life and the tragic events of the 1957 Mille Miglia race.

Adam Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari in a sharp suit, taking on the role after Hugh Jackman was originally attached.

The film explores the legal battle Ferrari faced after a fatal accident during the race, based on the book Enzo Ferrari by Brock Yates.

Michael Mann returns to directing feature films for the first time since Blackhat in 2016, and it's a film that will be eyeing awards glory come next year, as Adam Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari in Ferrari. The film follows the life of Italian driver and entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari in 1957 as he deals with family problems while also preparing for the 1957 Mille Miglia.

Driver took on the role after Hugh Jackman had originally been attached to the part, and we've been given a new glimpse of Driver in his role as the legendary Italian in, as one would expect, a very sharp suit. It's another Italian job for Driver, who also played Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci for Ridley Scott back in 2001.

The film's cast is bulked out by Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Patrick Dempsey as racing car driver Piero Taruffi, Jack O'Connell as racing car driver Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, and Gabriel Leone as Fon De Portago. Dempsey is a fine fit for the film, too, as he's a noted race car driver in real life.

RELATED: Adam Driver-Led 'Ferrari' Speeds Toward Christmas Release Date

What's Ferrari About?

The film is set around the life of Ferrari and his wife , and will focus on the build up to the tragic events of the 1957 Mille Miglia. The Mille Miglia was an open-road endurance race that took place in Italy from 1927 to 1957. The race covered approximately 1,000 miles (hence the name "Mille Miglia") through various Italian towns and landscapes. It was one of the most prestigious and challenging races of its time, attracting top drivers and iconic automotive brands.

The Mille Miglia was cancelled after the tragic 1957 edition, where a fatal accident occurred. Alfonso de Portago, driving a Ferrari, had a tire failure, resulting in a crash that claimed the lives of de Portago, his co-driver, and several spectators. In the wake of this tragedy and other safety concerns, the Italian government decided to end the race.

The film might also delve into the legal battle that followed for Ferrari, who was accused of manslaughter in the wake of the tragedy down to the fact that the malfunctioning vehicle was one of his own making. The story is based on a book written in 1991 by the late author and journalist Brock Yates titled Enzo Ferrari — The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine.

Ferrari will debut in theatres on December 25.