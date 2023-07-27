The Big Picture The New York Film Festival will end with the premiere of Michael Mann's Ferrari, a drama about Enzo Ferrari facing emotional and financial crises.

This year's edition of the New York Film Festival will conclude with the premiere of Michael Mann's Ferrari, a drama movie about a former racer going through an emotional crisis. Adam Driver will star as Enzo Ferrari, the professional Formula One pilot who will momentarily feel out of place with what goes on around his life. He will be joined by Penélope Cruz, as she portrays his wife, Laura Ferrari. The couple will also find themselves in trouble as the company they built over the course of a decade is close to declaring bankruptcy, destroying the legacy they have sacrificed so much for.

The movie will be set during the summer of 1957, when Enzo and Laura had plenty of complications to deal with. Besides od the financial problems they were having with the seemingly imminent collapse of their company, the couple was also in the process of mourning their only son. To find the jolt of energy he so desperately needs, Enzo will try to participate in one of the most challenging races of the circuit, the Mille Miglia. His passion for what he does and his determination for feeling better about how he deals with the world will de the deciding factors that take the protagonist through his journey.

Ferrari would mark the first film by Michael Mann since the director worked on Blackhat, a thriller about an evil hacker who creates trouble by messing with relevant security systems around the world. The criminal known as Nicholas Hathaway (Chris Hemsworth) is recruited to stop the new menace, but the dangerous hacker always appears to be one step ahead of him. The confrontation would escalate up until the point where the two characters have to come face-to-face with no backup, as the security of the entire planet hangs in the balance.

The Best of the Big Screen on the Big Apple

This year's edition of the New York Film Festival will take place from September 29 through October 15, allowing critics from all over the world to take a look at upcoming releases. Priscilla, the drama feature about Elvis Presley's romantic partner directed by Sofia Coppola, will be a part of the lineup, as well as May December. This fall, New York City will witness the premiere of several movies aiming to make a statement ahead of next year's award season, in a friendly competition between the best options cinema has to offer.

Ferrari will premiere domestically this fall at NYFF, and international distribution will be handled by STX Entertainment and its partners. A wide release date has not been announced. You can check out Collider's interview with Adam Driver below: