To create a real piece of cinematic magic, not only does the director’s vision need to be clear but the pieces of cinematography, costume design, performances, and dialogue also need to mesh in just the right way. Like the aforementioned tools of storytelling, one of the most important pillars of film creation is the music. With it, the story takes shape and helps mold the audience’s emotions toward the characters and the situations playing out on the screen. Known for his work behind such titles as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Steve Jobs, All the Money in the World, Birds of Prey, and Amsterdam, Daniel Pemberton is no stranger to penning a moving score. During an interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at the Mediterranean Film Festival, Pemberton revealed how he crunched out a full soundtrack to Michael Mann’s upcoming film, Ferrari, in under a week.

Yes, you read that right and Weintraub was just as shocked when Pemberton, who also holds orchestration credits in the Enola Holmes franchise, revealed that he had less than seven days to orchestrate and arrange the film’s every note. Referring to the experience as “being a Ferrari driver,” the composer spoke about his attitude and mantra of “foot on the pedal and just go.” When he was first approached to work on Ferrari, it didn’t seem to be in the cards as he already had a full plate of other projects, but when “a very small window” opened up, he jumped at the opportunity. Initially, Pemberton just came on to do the racing scenes. He explained, "Michael [Mann] just wanted help. The racing scenes weren't working, and he just wanted to feel better." But once he handed those sequences back to Mann, the director loved what he'd done so much he told him to “Just score the rest of the movie.” Pemberton told Collider he began writing on a Thursday, and they had a full orchestra in the studio recording that following Wednesday.

His biggest obstacle? Pemberton says that he had to ensure that the music seamlessly fit in with the racing scenes as “the sound of those cars is the score in some ways, and the score must not tramp on that.” Known for his particularity when it comes to the music in his movies, the celebrated composer said that with Mann’s “colorful reputation” of being “a difficult man to please… with music,” he knew he had to go all in with the project. What audiences can expect to hear is a mix of “really high frequency, high strings energy” as well as “very low stuff, so the engines could become part of the score as well.” Knocking the “pretty extreme experience” out of the park, Pemberton reveals that the Manhunter director was “really happy” with the final product.

RELATED: Michael Mann’s 'Heat' Is Ultimately About Being a Workaholic

What Is Ferrari About?

A biographical film, Ferrari centers on the real-life story of Enzo Ferrari who, along with issues at home, is overwhelmed as he gears up for the race of his life - the 1957 Mille Miglia. Starring Adam Driver in the titular role, the film also sees Penélope Cruz as his wife, Laura Ferrari, a part that Pemberton says the Academy Award-winning actress is “amazing” in. The title also stars Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Gadon, Giuseppe Bonifati, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Michele Savoia.

While on the surface, Ferrari may seem like another sports film filled with big-ticket names, Pemberton says there’s so much more to it than that. Along with Ferrari’s rise to the top of racing, the composer says that “[the film] really gets you into the madness of what motor racing is,” adding that it also sheds light on how the sport came to be. Off the track, the layered lives of the main characters play out in what Pemberton refers to as “a complex drama” with the film tackling “grief as much as it does racing."

Be sure to check out Weintraub’s full interview with Pemberton later this week.