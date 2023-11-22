The Big Picture Adam Driver will portray Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming film Ferrari, which delves into the personal struggles of the troubled founder of the luxury car company.

The film will focus on Ferrari's attempts to enter his team in the 1957 Mille Miglia races and will feature intense racing sequences filmed with real cars and no CGI.

Director Michael Mann chose Driver for the role due to his real-world intelligence, artistic integrity, and understanding of Enzo Ferrari's character.

Adam Driver has already portrayed the head of the Gucci fashion house on the big screen, and now he's set to step into the shoes of another iconic Italian businessman in Neon's Ferrari. Ahead of the film's release this coming December, Entertainment Weekly has released a pair of new images from the project, which will see Driver portray Enzo Ferrari, the troubled head and founder of the luxury car company Ferrari.

The images show off two different scenes from the upcoming film, the first depicting Driver as Ferrari standing in front of what appears to be a racing trailer. Given that Ferrari is best known as a racing car brand, the film will depict the titular character's struggles to enter his team in the 1957 Mille Miglia auto race. The other image from EW appears to show a point in time during that race, in which a Ferrari roadster can be seen making its way through a crowd of onlookers.

While some may feel that the part of Enzo Ferrari is similar to Driver's role as Maurizio Gucci in United Artists' House of Gucci, Ferrari director Michael Mann told EW that this was not the reason he cast Driver. "I met with [Driver] well before I saw House of Gucci. There’s a real-world, factual intelligence to Adam," Mann said. "He’s somebody who, in his own personal history, has lived life. I sense the strength and the artistic integrity coupled with a pretty fierce artistic ambition as an actor. It's not political or charming, which I like a lot. It's just there and strong. It felt to me that he would understand Enzo Ferrari."

'Ferrari' Will Tell the Story of a Troubled Man

Mann's film will reportedly tell more about Ferrari's story than just the 1957 race. Ferrari will delve into the personal life of the man responsible for perhaps the world's most iconic sports car. At the time of the race, Ferrari had just lost his son and was dealing with martial troubles around his wife Laura Ferrari. Beyond this, the Ferrari brand was nearly bankrupt at this time.

The crux of the film will undoubtedly be the racing sequences, though, and Mann gave EW some insight into how they came together. "We designed and engineered some very complicated and very effective camera systems, which plugged into the tubular chassis beneath the sheet metal of the cars so that we could actually move cameras all over moving cars going 120 miles an hour," Mann said. "We didn't use trickery or CGI or something to generate the speed. Everybody in the cars were going that fast. We built all the cars from scratch."

Beyond Driver, Ferrari also stars Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Patrick Dempsey, and Jack O'Connell. Mann directed from a script by Troy Kennedy Martin. The film comes from Neon and STX and is produced by Mann for his Forward Pass banner alongside Jon Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, and Thomas Hayslip.

Ferrari will be released in the United States on Dec. 25, 2023.