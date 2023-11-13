The Big Picture Neon's new poster for the biopic Ferrari shines a light on Adam Driver who is portraying Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming movie.

The film delves into Enzo Ferrari's personal struggles, including a decaying marriage, bankruptcy, and the tension of leading a racing team.

The movie has also garnered positive reviews from critics on the festival circuit.

Neon is shining a light on Adam Driver with a new poster for the upcoming biopic Ferrari. Directed by Oscar nominee Michael Mann and co-written by the late Troy Kennedy Martin, the film intends to illuminate a point in automotive magnate Enzo Ferrari's (Driver) life when everything comes crashing down around him. Depicting Driver in front of one of his vehicles with a dead serious look on his face while the headlights illuminate him, the new look is a harbinger of the events to come as Enzo Ferrari wrestles with a decaying marriage, bankruptcy, and the tension that comes with helming a team of racers in the Mille Miglia.

There's an ominous air to the poster as the only thing lighting Ferrari against the black backdrop is the headlights of his flagship car. The racing giant's story, adapted from the 1991 book Enzo Ferrari — The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine by the late Brock Yates, is not a pretty one for Ferrari or his wife Laura (Penélope Cruz) as it takes place in the Summer of 1957 following the loss of their son. While mending their broken hearts, Enzo decides to put the Ferrari brand on the line at the Mille Miglia, a choice that ends in disaster when a malfunction in one of the company's vehicles causes a fatal car crash deadly enough to bring the historic race to an end forever. Every violent detail of the crash will be depicted to further show the horror and gravity of the situation for Ferrari as he faces a massive legal battle for negligence.

Mann has long wanted to make Ferrari a reality and Driver gives him the Academy Award-nominated talent to make it magical. Driver best known for his role as Kylo Ren in the modern Star Wars trilogy, but he's earned major awards consideration for impressive dramatic turns in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story. Coupled with an excellent distributor in Neon, whom Mann praised as the perfect home for the film with strong independent releases like Triangle of Sadness, Infinity Pool, and this year's Palme d'Or winner, Anatomy of a Fall, it's shaping up to be a dream come true for the director. Critics who've seen the film on the festival circuit have thus far been positive about the passion project, which currently sits at a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Ferrari' Has a Strong Cast Around Adam Driver's Racing Mogul

Close

For as much as the film centers on Ferrari and his cars, Mann also places a ton of focus on how he clashes with his wife Laura. The director has been effusive in his praise of Cruz as the Ferrari matriarch, previously saying that the Volver star linked with Laura on a "primordial level" and that she knew how best to portray her pain on a physical and emotional level. Part of her pain comes from her discovery of Enzo's longtime affair with his mistress Lina Lardi, played by Shailene Woodley. The stellar supporting cast doesn't stop there as 2023's Sexiest Man Alive Patrick Dempsey plays driver Piero Taruffi alongside Jack O’Connell, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, and Erik Haugen.

Ferrari hits theaters on Christmas Day. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know about Mann's latest film. Check out the new poster above.