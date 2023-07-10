Michael Mann’s next directorial feature Ferrari starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz finally has promising updates. The movie will make its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival before releasing in theatres on Christmas later this year, Deadline has reported. The movie is long awaited by fans of the auteur given its enticing subject and heavyhitting performers.

What’s Ferrari About?

As the name suggests the movie will follow ex-Formula 1 racer Enzo Ferrari (Driver), who is in crisis with the racing brand he built over a decade with his wife. Set during the summer of 1957, Enzo and his wife Laura (Cruz) are facing bankruptcy while their marriage struggles with the mourning for their son. As the Ferraris struggle, their drivers’ lust to win the race pushes them out to the edge as Enzo wagers all in a roll of the dice on one race, the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy – the iconic Mille Miglia.

What makes the release more exciting is the fact that the feature has been in the making since the 2000s. The premise of the feature set in the prestigious Mille Miglia race and Ferrari's involvement in it further excites fans. The biopic will cover the open-road endurance race that tragically killed nine people, including five children, navigator Edmund Nelson, and driver Alfonso de Portago himself as the vehicle blew a tire and crashed into the crowd.

Image via Lorenzo Sisti

RELATED: 'Ferrari': Cast, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know so Far About Michael Mann's Next Film

The biopic promises high speed as well as high drama with a stellar star cast including Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Jack O’Connell as Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, Patrick Dempsey as Piero Taruffi and Gabriel Leone as Alfonso De Portago. Mann directs from a script penned by Troy Kennedy Martin who adapted Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine. Mann also produces via his Moto Pictures banner alongside P.J. van Sandwijk and John Lesher, alongside Marie Savare, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, and Gareth West.

The movie has solid talent backing it up and can turn out to be an award-season favorite this year. Mann is an acclaimed filmmaker with features like Thief, Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, and Heat among others. Driver isn’t new to the biopic genre either having recently played business tycoon Maurizio Gucci in 2021’s The House of Gucci. It’ll be really to now see how Mann and Driver bring Ferrari’s story to life.

Ferrari will debut in theatres on December 25.