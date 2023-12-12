The Big Picture Get a behind-the-scenes look at Michael Mann's upcoming project, Ferrari, with an exclusive featurette.

The film, set to release on Christmas Day, follows the incredible life of Enzo Ferrari during a time of stress and turmoil.

Director Mann's vision is to engage audiences and take them on a journey, with a focus on internal life and character motives.

Pump the brakes and pull over for a few minutes to go behind-the-scenes of Michael Mann’s upcoming project, Ferrari, in a featurette courtesy of Fandango on X. The lengthy video puts audiences in the passenger's seat as cameras follow the every move of the cast and creative team behind the pulse-pounding film that speeds into cinemas on Christmas Day - December 25, 2023. With an all-star cast featuring Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Shailene Woodley (To Catch a Killer), Sarah Gadon (Dracula Untold), Penélope Cruz (House of Gucci), and Patrick Dempsey (Thanksgiving), this four-minute clip is the best way for eager audiences to get their fill of the vision behind the film before it hits theaters.

Known for his work on such classics as The Last of the Mohicans and Heat, Academy Award-nominated director Mann, has a specific eye and vision for his feature-length productions. This can absolutely be said for his latest project, as the filmmaker is heard in a voiceover saying that he wants a film to “engage me and take me there,” rather than being an “observer” watching from the sidelines. As close-up shots of Driver’s Enzo Ferrari behind the wheel of a speeding car cruise by, it’s clear that the director has done exactly this for his latest film.

As Driver puts it, Mann is “very interested in internal life,” meaning that not only are the details of the time period imperative for him to get right, but also the motives behind the characters. As the teaser rolls along, viewers will be treated to dazzling shots of the Italian countryside and rolling hills where the creative team had the pleasure of filming. We also hear from Driver’s co-stars, Woodley, Dempsey, and Cruz about what it was like to work with an artist so dedicated to his craft.

What’s Ferrari About?

Starring Driver as the titular entrepreneur behind the iconic vehicles, Ferrari serves as a biopic of the unbelievable life of Enzo Ferrari. The movie will spend most of its time focusing on the most complicated years of the manufacturer’s life during a period of heavy stress and emotional turmoil. Juggling everything thrown at him, Enzo is struggling with the divorce from his wife, an impending filing of bankruptcy, and the high-pressure position of being the leader of a team of drivers at the Mille Miglia - which leads to the darkest chapter of his life yet.

Ferrari will be Mann’s first film in seven years following the 2015 Chris Hemsworth-led thriller, Blackhat. It marks a major move for the filmmaker as he’s fully back in the race with Ferrari, having carried out a lengthy career with fan-favorite projects including The Insider, Collateral, and Ali.

Check out the latest featurette for Ferrari below and get your tickets here for the film’s theatrical arrival on December 25. You can find out everything we know about Mann’s upcoming feature here in Collider’s all-encompassing guide.

Ferrari Set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari's auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Release Date December 25, 2023 Director Michael Mann Cast Shailene Woodley , Adam Driver , Sarah Gadon , Penelope Cruz Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Biography Genres Biography , Drama , History Writers Troy Kennedy Martin , Brock Yates

