The Big Picture Michael Mann's Ferrari will feature explicit violence, including dismembered limbs and torsos, in its portrayal of a troubled inventor's obsession with his business.

The film delves into Enzo Ferrari and his wife Laura's emotional journey as they try to overcome personal and financial struggles after the tragic loss of their son.

Adam Driver, who plays Enzo Ferrari, will next star in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, where his character's differing political opinions from his father-in-law create conflict for his romantic partner (Nathalie Emmanuel).

It looks like Michael Mann's Ferrari will be bloodier than expected, with the director confirming graphic details regarding the violence that will be seen on the big screen once the drama film premieres on Christmas Day. A troubled inventor will have to do everything in his power to keep his legacy from falling apart, as his obsession with the business creates a rift between him and his wife. During a recent interview the filmmaker had with Variety, it was revealed that scene detailing a crash one of the Ferrari racers suffered will be explicit, showing dismembered limbs and torsos.

The film is set in the summer of 1957, a year after Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver) and his wife, Laura (Penélope Cruz) tragically lost their son. Even if the couple needs plenty of time to mourn the life that was taken from them, they have plenty of things to worry about, with the company itself in danger of going bankrupt and several of their drivers dying in highly explosive crashes. Nothing seemed to be going well for Enzo and Laura at the time, and they were in desperate need for a change of pace. The upcoming movie will explore the character's emotions in detail, as they try to overcome the issues presented to their broken hearts.

When it seemed that the odds were against them, Enzo and Laura needed a quick solution that could take away all of their problems, allowing them to move forward after their devastating loss. With his mind completely submerged in the racing business, Enzo decided to risk it all in a single spectacle that could the end of the Ferrari brand if a very disappointing result was obtained. The Mille Miglia's track went around Italy for over a thousand miles, as one of the most important sporting events of the century. The stability of his family and his company were on the line, and Ferrari knew what needed to be done.

What's Next for Adam Driver?

After he portrays Enzo Ferrari in a brutal portrait about a man who did everything he could to change the course of his life, Adam Driver will be seen in the next film by Francis Ford Coppola. Megalopolis will take place in a modern setting, where Driver will be in charge of playing the romantic partner of Nathalie Emmanuel's protagonist. The entire conflict of the movie arrives when it turns out that Driver's character has very different political opinions than the ones favored by his father-in-law (Forest Whitaker). Divided between the most important men in her life, the main character of the story will have very awkward conversations when Megalopolis arrives in theaters next year.

