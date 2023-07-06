Even though we’re gearing up to watch Gran Turismo in theaters next month, the end of the upcoming blockbuster movie won’t be the finish line for racing fans. In the near future, Michael Mann’s Ferrari will also race to screens, and even though details of the biopic are still scarce, we can already get hyped up with what we know.

In an interview during Collider’s coverage of the Mediterrane Film Festival, Ferrari composer Daniel Pemberton — who composed the score for movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Trial of the Chicago 7 — talked to Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub and disclosed some information about the setting and some plot details of Ferrari. Pemberton seems thoroughly excited about the project, and revealed what we can expect to see beyond racing cars:

“I think the thing that's interesting about the film is it really gets you into the madness of what motor racing is. How motor racing started and why motor racing exists is crazy. Around that period, your friends are dying all the time. The film deals with a lot of grief as much as it does racing. The film is a complex drama with some really awesome racing sequences.”

Ferrari Will Feature an All-Star Cast

Pemberton also had a lot of praise for the movie’s cast, which features Adam Driver (Star Wars trilogy) and Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) as Enzo and Laura Ferrari. Of the two leads, Pemberton said, "Adam's great. I think Penelope Cruz is amazing in it." In addition, Pemberton also commented on what was exciting for him in the movie both as a spectator and a composer, and what in the movie got his blood pumping. He stated that the racing in the movie is the most exciting part, "I mean, for me, the thing that's most exciting in the movie is the racing. The racing sequences are phenomenal. They're just so visceral," he said. The composer added that Ferrari is great when it "throws you into that fucking crazy world of racing where they're just basically sitting on rockets and guiding them somewhere with no seatbelts."

“Visceral” is probably a good word to describe the work of director Michael Mann, who is known for creating gritty and unforgettable experiences across his filmography. Mann has directed the modern classic thriller Heat and made Tom Cruise a villain in Collateral. Aside from Driver and Cruz, the director recruited Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Gabriel Leone (Dom), Jack O’Connell (Jungleland), and Sarah Gadon (True Detective) for the cast of Ferrari.

Even though Ferrari is aiming for a 2023 release, the movie’s producers are still shopping it for wide distribution. In any case, the movie is expected to have an early screening at this year’s Venice Film Festival, which happens in early September in Italy. Stick with Collider to check out the trailer and more information about Ferrari as soon as they are unveiled.