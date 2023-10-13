This Christmas Day will be more than just festivities and Mariah Carey for some, because motorheads will spend around two hours in front of the big screen watching Michael Mann’s Ferrari. Ferrari, which will be distributed by NEON, has released a fresh new poster of the movie, featuring teaser art of star Adam Driver. The movie itself, as evident by the name, is based on the real-life story of Enzo Ferrari (Driver). The movie has intense racing sequences, including a terrible, graphic accident based on a true story. The plot is based on a book written by Brock Yates in 1991 and touches on the themes of bankruptcy, divorce, grief, racing, and ambition.

The story revolves around Ferrari as he faces a crumbling marriage, financial distress, and the immense pressure of leading a race team in the Mille Miglia. A tragic accident during the race, involving one of his own cars, leads to grave legal consequences and the end of the race forever. Audiences are advised to resist the temptation and not look up the story.

‘Ferrari’ Has Been a Long Time Coming

Image via NEON

Mann has wanted to make Ferrari ever since he was a 24-year-old film student. He first made attempts to get the film produced in 2000 — followed by distribution and production issues, hiccups with well-known faces like Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman being involved to play the titular role, to eventually both of them backing out before the Star Wars star took the reins.

Fast forward to today and the film is slated for a December release with Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and Patrick Dempsey cast in primary roles. Ferrari is going to be Mann’s first movie he has directed in eight years (the last one was Blackhat). He has also co-written the movie along with the late Troy Kennedy Martin, who also wrote The Italian Job. The production team boasts eleven names, with Mann himself being one of them.

Ferrari had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival and has released one teaser trailer so far. NEON has scheduled the film for a December 25, 2023 release. Check out the new poster of Ferrari below.