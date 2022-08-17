It's fast, it's Italian, and it's now under production. Michael Mann's new project, Ferrari, has started production in Italy. The new film will tell the story of Enzo Ferrari, the Italian race-car driver, and founder of the luxury sports car company, Ferrari.

Taking on the role of Enzo Ferrari is Adam Driver who, it seems, has a penchant for playing Italian entrepreneurs. In 2021, Driver played Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. Also starring in the new film are Penélope Cruz as Laura Ferrari, Shailene Woodley as Lina Lardi, Patrick Dempsey as racing car driver Piero Taruffi, Jack O'Connell as racing car driver Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon as Linda Christian, and Gabriel Leone as Fon De Portago. Dempsey, for his part, has a pretty unique connection to his new race car driving role, as he himself is a race car driver.

Mann is directing the new film, which comes from a script by Troy Kennedy Martin. The new film is based on a book by Brock Yates entitled Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine. Mann’s producing the film through his production company Moto Pictures along with P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Gareth West, and Thomas Hayslip. Mann announced the start of production on Twitter as well with a behind the scenes image.

Image via Michael Mann

“The most thrilling part of this experience,” said Mann of his newest project, “is working with dedicated and passionate artists, Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, as well as with an extraordinary supporting cast of Jack O’Connell, Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone and more in these highly dramatic roles.”

2022 is turning out to be a very big year for Mann. In addition to the upcoming Ferrari film, Mann also created the Tokyo Vice pilot, which launched on HBO Max and has been renewed for a second season. Additionally, he also released his first novel, Heat 2, which serves as the sequel to the classic 1990s film.

Ferrari is set during the summer of 1957 and will follow ex-race car driver, Ferrari, through crises both financial and personal. Facing bankruptcy, a failing marriage, and the loss of a beloved son, Ferrari will roll the dice on an epic 1,000-mile race across Italy in the Mille Miglia.

Ferrari is set to be released in 2023. The film is currently under production on location in Italy. Until then, you can pick up a copy of Michael Mann's Heat 2, or get into the swing of Adam Driver's Italian accent in House of Gucci.