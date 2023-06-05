Throughout the 80s, there were few filmmakers on a streak quite like John Hughes. His name is attached to what feels like all the biggest comedies of the era, from The Breakfast Club to Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, and Home Alone among many more. One particular day off that he crafted still sticks in everyone's minds, however, for its many iconic lines and the feeling of freedom it invokes. Now, Paramount Home Entertainment is giving Ferris Bueller's Day Off the 4K treatment with a new release that has all the content needed to fill a day off of work or school.

Written and directed by Hughes, Ferris Bueller's Day Off follows the now-iconic Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), a high school slacker who ditches class along with his best friend Cameron (Alan Ruck) and girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) for the greatest day off ever put to film. The trio take Cameron's father's Ferrari for a joyride through Chicago, leaving behind all responsibility as they get up to an unbelievable day all while staying out of sight of anyone who might recognize them. Part of what made it an enduring classic was the constant fourth wall-shattering commentary from Ferris as he explained the techniques he perfected to get out of class and projected his thoughts to the audience, letting viewers in on the absolutely chaotic ride as it unfolds. So beloved and important the film is within cinema history that it was officially added to the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry in 2014.

Broderick launched into superstardom with Ferris Bueller's Day Off which earned him a Golden Globe nomination and paved the way for a fruitful career with roles in The Lion King, The Producers, and The Cable Guy among many more. He, Ruck, and Sara were joined in the film by a talented supporting cast including Jennifer Grey as Ferris's sister Jeanie, Cindy Pickett and Lyman Ward as Ferris's mother and father, and Jeffrey Jones as the Dean of Students Ed Rooney who memorably relentlessly searches for Ferris to bust him for his truancy only to end up in trouble of his own.

What Special Features Are Included in Ferris Bueller's 4K Release?

There's more to this day off than just the remastered film, however. Paramount Home Entertainment is also including Hughes' original commentary for Ferris Bueller, a notable addition considering it hasn't been available on-disc outside the original DVD release in 1999. As is typical, a digital copy of the film will also be included with the 4K release. Every original bit of legacy bonus content will also be available to make that day off all the sweeter.

Featured Bonus Content:

Commentary with Director John Hughes

Getting the Class Together: The Cast of Ferris Bueller's Day Off

The Making of Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Who is Ferris Bueller?

The World According to Ben Stein

Vintage Ferris Bueller: The Lost Tapes

Ferris Bueller's Day Off releases in 4K on August 1. Check out the original trailer for the comedy classic below.