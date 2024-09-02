Back in 1986, filmmaker John Hughes was already burning up the scene, having made his directorial debut with Sixteen Candles, which was soon followed by The Breakfast Club. Having penned the scripts for classics like National Lampoon’s Vacation and Mr. Mom, he quickly found his voice in Hollywood and was now finding his way visually. For his third movie, he would team up with quickly rising young star, Matthew Broderick, in a movie about a teenager who plays hooky just to hang out with his friends in the city for the day. And just like that, the cult-classic known as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was born. Now, audiences can relive the magic all over again as the comedic coming-of-age tale arrives on Peacock this month.

Solidifying itself as a favorite of both fans and critics, a quick jump over to Rotten Tomatoes reveals that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off holds an 83% fresh rating on the Tomatometer. The coming-of-age tale that defined a generation centered around Broderick’s titular character, a charismatic high schooler who outwits his parents and fakes a cold to get a free day from school. Along with his best friend, Cameron (Alan Ruck), and his girlfriend, Sloane (Mia Sara), Ferris embarks on a free-willed day around Chicago where the trio experience the city as they never have before. One particular part of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off that makes it stand out from other movies of the decade was the way that the main character often broke the fourth wall, directly addressing the audience and keeping them updated about what was going on in his head.

Not only is the movie an ode to the life of a teenager who’s able to break free from the mundane schedule of classes for a day, but it also pays homage to Chicago in a big way. Throughout the feature, which was also penned by Hughes, the group of pals swings through iconic locations in the Windy City, including Wrigley Field and the Art Institute of Chicago. A massive hit for Paramount Pictures, the movie raked in $70 million against its $5 million budget. Perhaps even more important than that, lines from the film have found themselves as part of the vernacular, proving that the movie’s legacy carried on long after the credits rolled.

John Hughes’s True Love Was Writing

Although he’d go on to back such beloved films as Planes, Trains and Automobiles and Uncle Buck, Hughes mostly stuck to writing and producing for the rest of his career. From Home Alone to Dennis the Menace and even Flubber, so many features that made the ‘90s came from the mind of Hughes.

Celebrate the director’s legacy this month when Ferris Bueller’s Day Off arrives on Peacock.