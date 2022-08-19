Paramount Pictures has green light the spinoff of the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off. The spin-off comes from Netflix’s hit Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Bitch Ass and 9-1-1 fame Bill Posley will write the film. The film will follow the previously-unnamed valets from the original – played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins – who took Cameron's dad's Ferrari on a spin.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was written, co-produced, and directed by John Hughes. The teen comedy stars Matthew Broderick as Ferris Bueller, a high school senior, Mia Sara plays his girlfriend Sloane Peterson, and Alan Ruck as Cameron Frye, Ferris' best friend. The flick follows the misadventures of the trio as Ferris fakes illness to skip school and spend time with his girlfriend and his best friend. Things take a turn when Ferris borrows Cameron's father's prized 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder for a day trip to downtown Chicago. While exploring the city the trio leaves the car with parking attendants who take it out for a spin.

The movie was well received for its tone and humor and over the years has become a cult classic for featuring various notable locations of Chicago like the Art Institute, Sears Tower, Wrigley Field, and more. And for featuring an amazing background score including Ferris lip-syncing a rendition of the Beatles' cover of Twist and Shout, and Wayne Newton's cover of Danke Schoen.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: New 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Images Tease Terry Silver's Domination Over LA

The Cobra Kai trio Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald are producing via their Counterbalance Entertainment while Dina Hillier will serve as an executive producer. The trio is also writing, directing, and producing Netflix’s new action-comedy series, Obliterated. They will also produce a feature film adaptation of History Channel’s Ancient Aliens. Actor/writer Posley previously worked with the trio on Cobra Kai season 4 and is best known for making his directing debut with Bitch Ass, a horror film inspired by classic slasher films starring Tony Todd. He’s currently working on Fox’s Welcome to Flatch.

Make Good Content’s Paul Young is producing while the company’s executive Devon Young will oversee the project. Serving as associate producers are Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, and Scott Yacyshyn.

No further details are available about the project as of now. Meanwhile, take a look at our conversation with Schlossberg, Hurwitz, and Heald below: